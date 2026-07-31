Phichit underwear thief stole lingerie to sniff for sexual gratification

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 31, 2026, 11:23 AM
1 minute read
Phichit underwear thief stole lingerie to sniff for sexual gratification | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from ONE31

An underwear thief was arrested on July 28 in Phichit after admitting he stole women’s underwear from clotheslines across Sak Lek district to sniff them for sexual gratification.

The investigation began after the administrator of Sak Lek Police Station’s Facebook page spotted a social media post from a woman who said more than 20 bras and pairs of underwear had disappeared from her clothesline.

Police soon discovered numerous women, from younger girls to older residents, had repeatedly had underwear stolen from clotheslines outside their homes.

Officers then tracked down the suspect, identified only as 49 year old Banjong, and stopped him on a highway between Sak Lek and Wang Sai Phun while he was riding a motorcycle.

A Phichit underwear thief confessed to stealing women's lingerie for sexual gratification, with sacks of stolen clothing found in his room.
Photo via Siamrath

Banjong admitted to stealing women’s underwear from clotheslines outside of homes when no one was around. He said he took the items home to sniff them before masturbating. Afterwards, he hid the underwear in fertiliser sacks as a collection before going out to steal from new victims.

He added that he had been committing the thefts for several years.

A search of his room uncovered large quantities of women’s underwear, bras, skirts and sarongs in various colours and sizes hidden inside several fertiliser sacks. After the arrest, more victims came forward to report similar thefts.

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Police later took Banjong to homes in Ban Dong Yen village to point out the locations where he had carried out the thefts.

ONE31 reported that villagers said the thefts had been happening for some time, but many women were too embarrassed to report them because the stolen items were of relatively low value.

A Phichit underwear thief confessed to stealing women's lingerie for sexual gratification, with sacks of stolen clothing found in his room.
Photo via Siamrath

Police initially charged him with theft in a dwelling at night using a vehicle to commit or escape the offence, trespassing at night, and using a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine). Officers also seized the stolen clothing and the motorcycle used in the thefts.

In similar news, a woman was left fearing for her safety after a man grabbed her underwear hung outside her rented room in Chon Buri and sniffed it right in front of her.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 31, 2026, 11:23 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.