Phichit underwear thief stole lingerie to sniff for sexual gratification

An underwear thief was arrested on July 28 in Phichit after admitting he stole women’s underwear from clotheslines across Sak Lek district to sniff them for sexual gratification.

The investigation began after the administrator of Sak Lek Police Station’s Facebook page spotted a social media post from a woman who said more than 20 bras and pairs of underwear had disappeared from her clothesline.

Police soon discovered numerous women, from younger girls to older residents, had repeatedly had underwear stolen from clotheslines outside their homes.

Officers then tracked down the suspect, identified only as 49 year old Banjong, and stopped him on a highway between Sak Lek and Wang Sai Phun while he was riding a motorcycle.

Banjong admitted to stealing women’s underwear from clotheslines outside of homes when no one was around. He said he took the items home to sniff them before masturbating. Afterwards, he hid the underwear in fertiliser sacks as a collection before going out to steal from new victims.

He added that he had been committing the thefts for several years.

A search of his room uncovered large quantities of women’s underwear, bras, skirts and sarongs in various colours and sizes hidden inside several fertiliser sacks. After the arrest, more victims came forward to report similar thefts.

Police later took Banjong to homes in Ban Dong Yen village to point out the locations where he had carried out the thefts.

ONE31 reported that villagers said the thefts had been happening for some time, but many women were too embarrassed to report them because the stolen items were of relatively low value.

Police initially charged him with theft in a dwelling at night using a vehicle to commit or escape the offence, trespassing at night, and using a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine). Officers also seized the stolen clothing and the motorcycle used in the thefts.

In similar news, a woman was left fearing for her safety after a man grabbed her underwear hung outside her rented room in Chon Buri and sniffed it right in front of her.