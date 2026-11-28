Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police seized about 8 million methamphetamine pills from a driverless van that rolled into a police vehicle at a drug checkpoint in Phetchabun on the night of November 26, after its driver jumped out and fled on foot. He remains at large, and police are hunting him and the trafficking network behind the shipment.

Phetchabun Provincial Police and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) opened the checkpoint at 9pm on the Saraburi-Lom Sak road in Mueang Phetchabun district, and it had been running for less than half an hour when a Hyundai van approached at about 9.30pm.

Senior officer Ronnarit Suthaphot said the van was heading from Wang Chomphu towards Nong Phai district when the driver leapt out around 50 metres before the checkpoint and escaped into the darkness, leaving the empty vehicle to drift slowly forward until it struck a police vehicle at the checkpoint.

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Officers found nobody inside the van, but a search uncovered 32 fertiliser sacks holding roughly 8,050,000 pills, which police seized along with the vehicle for examination.

DailyNews reported that the driver ran into forest beside the road and that officers who chased him lost him in the dark. Police said they are working to identify and arrest him, and also intend to extend their inquiries to other members of the network so that they can be prosecuted.

In August last year, police in Lom Sak district of the same province found 1.2 million methamphetamine pills in sacks left beside utility poles near Lom Sak Airport, after a tip from the local electricity office.