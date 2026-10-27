ONE Lumpinee fighter attacked by two men in Chiang Mai

ONE Lumpinee Muay Thai fighter Ngao Phayak was left with facial injuries after two men allegedly cut off his car, blocked the road and attacked him while he was still behind the wheel in Chiang Mai yesterday, October 26.

The incident occurred near a U-turn in Mae Hia subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, as the fighter was driving through the area.

The victim was identified as 27 year old Anucha Phaisanphana, better known in the boxing world as Ngao Phayak Add San Patong, a Chiang Mai fighter representing The Bear Fight Club.

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According to his account, another car overtook his vehicle, cut in front of him and stopped across his path. Two men then got out and allegedly attacked him, targeting his face while he was still sitting inside his car.

Anucha suffered cuts to his face and was bleeding following the attack. The two men reportedly fled the scene.

He believes the attack may have been triggered by an incident involving one vehicle cutting off another, although he said he did not know either man and had no previous disputes with them.

After the incident, Anucha sought treatment at Chiang Mai Klaimor Hospital, where his medical expenses totalled 4,934 baht.

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He later filed a complaint at Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station, submitting photographs of his injuries and his hospital receipt as evidence.

Anucha asked police to identify the two men and pursue legal action. Investigators recorded his complaint and began looking into the incident.

Anucha is known for his aggressive fighting style and has competed in several major Muay Thai promotions, including Thon Nam Thai Kiatphet, Muay Thai 7 Colors and ONE Championship’s ONE Lumpinee events.

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