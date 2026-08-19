Nan hit hard by floods as homes submerged, roads cut off

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 1:48 PM
1 minute read
Nan hit hard by floods as homes submerged, roads cut off | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: ตำรวจตระเวนชายแดน สามสองห้า เชียงกลาง

Severe flooding has hit Nan today, August 19, after continuous heavy rain triggered flash floods and rapidly rising waterways across the northern province.

Floodwaters have entered homes and made several major roads impassable. Pua district was among the hardest-hit areas, with rapidly rising floodwater inundating homes across several communities as large volumes of water flowed into the Pua and Khwang waterways.

Floods in Nan leave homes inundated and roads impassable as rescue teams assist residents affected by the rapidly rising water.
Photo via Khaosod

In some properties, floodwater almost completely submerged the ground floor, significantly disrupting residents and making movement through affected communities difficult.

A family with a six month old baby was among those requesting assistance in Pua district as water levels continued to rise rapidly.

Transport has also been severely disrupted. The main road between Pua and Chiang Klang was closed to all vehicles because of flooding, while the route between Pua and Bo Kluea was cut off after a bridge was damaged.

Floods in Nan leave homes inundated and roads impassable as rescue teams assist residents affected by the rapidly rising water.
Photo via Khaosod

Government agencies, local administrative organisations, rescue teams and other groups in Nan are monitoring conditions and assisting affected residents. Particular attention is being given to young children, elderly people, patients and those living in areas considered at greater risk.

Nan provincial officials have urged residents to remain alert from August 19 to 21, particularly those living in low-lying areas, near waterways or close to mountain slopes.

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People in vulnerable areas have been advised to move belongings and electrical appliances to higher ground and prepare for possible evacuation. Residents should also avoid flooded roads, damaged bridges and areas with strong currents.

Floods in Nan leave homes inundated and roads impassable as rescue teams assist residents affected by the rapidly rising water.
Photo via Facebook: ตำรวจตระเวนชายแดน สามสองห้า เชียงกลาง

The situation has yet to ease, and people have been advised to continue following announcements from government agencies as weather and flood conditions develop.

Separately, a disaster response team rescued a man, a woman and a girl from the flooded area. Despite strong currents, officers assessed the conditions, planned a safe route and brought all three to safety.

Floods in Nan leave homes inundated and roads impassable as rescue teams assist residents affected by the rapidly rising water.
Photo via Facebook: ตำรวจตระเวนชายแดน สามสองห้า เชียงกลาง

Elsewhere, back in July, Pattaya saw temporary flooding across several low-lying areas after heavy rain in the morning. Continuous rainfall lasting more than an hour sent water levels rising, with flooding reaching between 10 and 70 centimetres in some spots.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 1:48 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.