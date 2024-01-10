Mysterious mass death at Chiang Mai Night Safari shocks Thailand

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

Chiang Mai Night Safari, a popular tourist attraction in Thailand, has faced a mysterious mass death of 13 endangered animals, a significant blow to the country’s wildlife. The casualties include a valuable white tiger, with veterinarians attributing the deaths to various causes, including natural ageing and diseases.

Visitors to the Chiang Mai Night Safari had expressed disappointment, reporting that the number of rare and expensive animals was significantly reduced. They lamented that the entrance fee did not justify the experience, considering the scarcity of unique wildlife.

The management of Chiang Mai Night Safari and the Office of Natural Resources and Environment, the supervising authority, convened a meeting to discuss the alarming situation. The veterinary team reported that in December 2023, 13 animals, including a large white tiger, had died. They attributed the tiger’s death to ageing and stated that another white tiger cub had died earlier, at less than ten months due to weak health and infection. Several other animals had also died or disappeared, allegedly due to predation by pythons, preventing the recovery of their remains.

This situation has prompted a call for the prime minister and responsible ministers to investigate the matter urgently. If left unresolved, the dwindling wildlife population could tarnish the reputation of Chiang Mai Night Safari, renowned as one of the world’s top tourist attractions. The Safari currently attracts no less than 2,000 visitors each day.

On January 9, the Office of Natural Resources and Environment and the Chiang Mai Night Safari launched a project to conserve important and endangered wildlife species. Thitirat Tawanwong, Director of Chiang Mai Night Safari, revealed that various wildlife species in Thailand are experiencing a continuous decline in numbers.

In cooperation with the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Khon Kaen University, the safari has initiated a project to extract and freeze the semen of endangered wildlife, including the Malayan Tapir and the Malayan Sun Bear. This will allow for the assessment of semen quality and its use in future artificial insemination programmes, reported Khao Sod.

Follow us on :













In addition to these two species, the Chiang Mai Night Safari has collected semen from several other wildlife species, both foreign and local. These include the Striped Hyena, Bengal Tiger, Jaguar, and several Thai protected and conserved wildlife such as the Serow, Goral, Clouded Leopard, and Leopard, among others. The project is part of Chiang Mai Night Safari’s continuous efforts to research and conserve endangered wildlife species, ensuring their survival for generations to come.

In related news, a tragic incident at a Koh Chang elephant camp highlights the fatal consequences of feeding chemically-treated bananas to elephants. Tourists warned for awareness.