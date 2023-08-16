Mysterious giant footprint stirs curiosity at ancient Thai house

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In an incident causing quite a stir among locals, an unusual, large footprint, significantly bigger than a dog’s, inexplicably appears at an ancient house. The intrigued homeowner reveals the footprint to be the latest mystery at the widely known archaeological site where ancient human bones were previously discovered.

A social media post from a local recently shared a video showcasing a peculiar animal footprint encountered outside their house. With a size much larger than the average footprint and only one visible, the nature of its owner sparked curiosity.

“Hello everyone, I happened to be lounging outside my house and found this animal footprint. It’s not small; it is massive. And there’s just one. Can anyone tell me what it could belong to?”

The confused homeowner wondered how a single footprint could have mysteriously manifested outside his ancient house.

The unusual event took place at a house located in Ban Chiang village, Nong Han District, Udon Thani Province. Itthipong Boonpong, the 50 year old homeowner, led the way to the strange footprint located right in front of his house.

It was revealed that the footprint, somewhat resembling a dog’s, but was as large as a hand, reported KhaoSold. The owner of the ancient property suspected that it wouldn’t be a dog’s footprint due to its immense size, as if a dog was behind it, it would have to be as large as a tiger.

Even more perplexing, there was only a single footprint visible in front of the ancient house. A canine, naturally a four-footed animal, would normally leave four prints at a time. This confusion led him to post a reel on Facebook.

Itthipong informed that the site happens to be an ancient house where one can dig and find skeletons, ornaments, bracelets, and precious ancient items from the 5000-year-old Ban Chiang archaeological culture. However, he has refrained from doing so, leaving the grounds untouched, having lived there since his birth.

He also mentioned that at times the house vibrates as if someone is walking around all night, but he never feared anything as he was used to living there. Recounting incidents of friends seeing people lying inside the house, Itthipong explained that although the quiet nights could be eerie, his long-term stay since childhood in the house has made him accustomed to it.

The new curious footprint, though, remains unexplained and a topic of future investigation for the ancient house.

Angkana Boonpong, Itthipong’s mother, passed on that the place was the ancestral home of Pu Khun Chiang Sawat, the village headman of Ban Chiang, who migrated from Laos and established Ban Chiang here. This was supposedly the first house in the Ban Chiang community.

Back in the old days, the area was forested, and digging would yield valuable artefacts. She recounted finding ancient black ivory but confirmed that currently, they do not dig and leave it as it is.

However, they do not discourage local fortune seekers to use the ancient house number connected to the mysterious footprint for good luck, perhaps in the lottery. The house, number 154/1, belongs to the first community of the ancient Ban Chiang archaeological culture of 5000 years.

A Thipan house, given to the Department of Fine Arts by a relative, stands adjacent for studying the culture of ancient people.

In an intriguing twist,