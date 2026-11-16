Thailand to take Myanmar mine pollution concerns to talks with China

Thailand will take its concerns about pollution from Myanmar mines to talks with China from today, November 16, after Deputy Interior Minister Jeset Thaiset inspected the Doi Ko Wan mining area across the border from Chiang Rai on November 14. He said the mines are still expanding near streams that flow into the Sai River, and the talks with China run to November 18.

Jeset viewed the Shan State sites from Ban Phaya Phrai in Thoet Thai subdistrict, Mae Fa Luang district, having previously followed them on satellite images. He said a large area of land remains available for the mines to grow, close to villages and to streams that run into the Sai River, which could affect people living all along the waterway.

The Nation reported that he saw at least 10 more cleared sites at Doi Ko Wan and nearby Mong Kan, and that he estimated the mines could double in size within a year.

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The inspection followed an order from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also interior minister, to gather information on the mines, including the processing plants, the companies involved, the chemicals used, how ore reaches Thailand and whether any Thai people or companies take part.

Jeset said Anutin had already discussed the problem with the Chinese premier, and that the government would take the findings to the talks with China and invite other countries along the river basin to join the discussions.

He said initial information showed some ore from the area enters Thailand, but rare earths and gold do not, which led officials to suspect those minerals go to other countries, particularly China.

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He added that there was information linking Chinese investors to mining in neighbouring countries, and said both sides need to check the supply chain together.

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The Cabinet has discussed applying pressure alongside negotiation, especially by checking companies that import minerals from neighbouring countries, but Jeset said the government needs more information and consultation with Chinese and Myanmar authorities before deciding on legal measures.

Environmental and health academic Sonthi Kotchawat said in a Facebook post on November 13 that Thailand is also part of the supply chain, with more than 50 Thai companies buying ore from Myanmar mines, many leased to Chinese investors, and shipping it through Laem Chabang port to China.

He said Thailand also exports more than US$100 million of mining chemicals to Myanmar each year, including sodium cyanide and industrial acids.

For residents downstream, Jeset said the government would speed up the supply of water for farming and household use, and he planned to visit Mae Sai district to hear community demands and consider installing more small water production stations.

On the same day, Jeset told Mae Sai residents that the town’s tap water is safe to drink. Cloudy, arsenic-laden Sai River water had forced the local waterworks to halt treatment from November 5 to 8, affecting 14 villages, and staff now test river and filtered water for arsenic and cloudiness every 30 minutes.

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