Missing Thai child found 30km away after chasing dog into forest

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 1:06 PM
1 minute read
Missing Thai child found 30km away after chasing dog into forest
Photo via Naewna

A missing child in Kalasin was found alive approximately 30 kilometres away, in a neighbouring province, yesterday, October 19, after a search lasting more than 29 hours. Police are investigating how he travelled such a long distance after disappearing from farmland.

The seven year old had gone missing on the afternoon of October 18 while accompanying his grandparents to their rice fields in Khao Wong district, Kalasin province.

More than 200 police officers, rescue workers, local officials and volunteers joined the search, combing farmland and surrounding areas throughout the night.

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Missing Thai child found 30km away after chasing dog into forest | News by Thaiger
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According to reports, the search ended at approximately 6.30pm on October 19 when villagers found a boy matching his description near a stream in Dong Luang district, Mukdahan.

Locals who were fishing in the area encountered the child alone. He reportedly told them he was lost and hungry, prompting them to provide food and water before taking him to a village official’s home.

Rescue workers sent photographs of the child to the search team in Kalasin, allowing his family to confirm his identity.

His grandfather then travelled with rescuers to collect him. The boy was taken to Khao Wong Hospital for a physical examination and further care after being found exhausted and frightened.

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Missing Thai child found 30km away after chasing dog into forest | News by Thaiger
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The grandfather told reporters that the child had briefly explained how he became lost.

According to his account, a dog had taken one of the boy’s blue sandals and ran away. The child chased after the animal to retrieve it but lost his bearings and wandered into a forested area.

The grandfather said the boy continued walking until he eventually reached the stream where villagers found him.

However, investigators have not confirmed the exact route taken by the child or established whether he travelled the entire 30km distance on foot.

Police are continuing to examine how the boy reached Mukdahan, with medical findings and further enquiries expected to help clarify his movements.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 1:06 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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