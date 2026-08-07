Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 7, 2026, 5:04 PM
2 minutes read
Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กล้าลุยนิวส์

A married Thai woman from Lamphun province sought government assistance after she endured a year of blackmail, threats and intimidation by her affair partner.

The woman, accompanied by her husband, met Thanakrit Jitareerak, assistant to the deputy prime minister, yesterday, August 6, to request protection. She said the relationship began in February last year and that her husband had been aware of it and accepted the situation.

According to the woman, the pair initially met online before the man became increasingly controlling. She alleged he demanded regular updates on her daily activities and required her to send photographs throughout the day.

She further claimed his behaviour escalated when he created a fake social media account using her identity and posted intimate images while falsely claiming she offered sexual services.

Lamphun woman seeks legal punishment for affair partner
Photo via Facebook/ กล้าลุยนิวส์

The woman said the man also sent intimate photos and videos to people at her workplace, forcing her to leave her job. She added that he also sent footage of their sexual activity to her husband.

According to her account, she later asked the man to delete the intimate material. She alleged he demanded she travel to Chiang Mai and pay him money in exchange for deleting the files.

She agreed to meet him but claimed he failed to honour the agreement. The woman alleged he forced her into sexual activity and detained her in Chiang Mai for three days before allowing her to return home. She said he continued demanding that she meet him, threatening to release more intimate material if she refused.

Related Articles
Thai woman sues affair partner after year of threat and blackmail
Photo via Facebook/ กล้าลุยนิวส์

The woman said the alleged abuse had continued for about one year and had severely affected her mental health. She said she had developed depression and panic disorder and had previously attempted to take her own life.

She also alleged that she tried to report the matter to local police, but her complaint was not accepted. According to the woman, the suspect also threatened to kill her husband if she pursued legal action.

Thanakrit expressed concern about the woman’s wellbeing and said he would coordinate with relevant government agencies to assist both her and her husband.

Thai woman abused by affair partner
Photo via Facebook/ กล้าลุยนิวส์

A similar case was reported in Bangkok in February last year. A woman revealed she had entered into a secret online relationship with a man she met through a game.

She alleged the relationship became controlling, with the man forcing her to install CCTV cameras throughout her home, demanding she avoid sexual relations with her legal husband and threatening to kill her and her family.

She later disclosed the situation to her husband, who forgave her. The couple subsequently sought help from a news agency, but no further update on that case has been made public.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse

13 seconds ago
Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting

6 minutes ago
Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge

55 minutes ago
Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception

59 minutes ago
Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026

1 hour ago
Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing

2 hours ago
Thai man sustains mysterious testicular injury at Prachin Buri hotel | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man sustains mysterious testicular injury at Prachin Buri hotel

2 hours ago
Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, 15 children injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, 15 children injured

2 hours ago
2 Thai, 2 foreigners arrested for illegally operating international schools in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Thai, 2 foreigners arrested for illegally operating international schools in Phuket

3 hours ago
How Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting unfolded | Thaiger Central Thailand News

How Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting unfolded

3 hours ago
Thai singer disappears after leaving home for cycling trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer disappears after leaving home for cycling trip

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi school gunman’s grandparents found dead at home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi school gunman’s grandparents found dead at home

4 hours ago
9 things I learned while travelling here as a tourist in Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

9 things I learned while travelling here as a tourist in Thailand

4 hours ago
Homeless Norwegian in Nonthaburi seeks help to return home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Homeless Norwegian in Nonthaburi seeks help to return home

4 hours ago
2 teachers reported dead at Nonthaburi school shooting | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 teachers reported dead at Nonthaburi school shooting

6 hours ago
Irish man found dead in water in Phuket, police investigate | Thaiger Phuket News

Irish man found dead in water in Phuket, police investigate

6 hours ago
Chinese fraud fugitive poses as durian vendor for months to evade police | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese fraud fugitive poses as durian vendor for months to evade police

6 hours ago
Young tiger likely mistook sleeping worker for prey, DNP says | Thaiger Thailand News

Young tiger likely mistook sleeping worker for prey, DNP says

7 hours ago
Vietnamese woman held after bribing police to free scam suspects | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietnamese woman held after bribing police to free scam suspects

7 hours ago
Missing American girl in Bangkok found after two days | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing American girl in Bangkok found after two days

8 hours ago
Foreigner&#8217;s spirit house snack stop amuses, divides Thai netizens | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner’s spirit house snack stop amuses, divides Thai netizens

24 hours ago
Bangkok starts work on second street food hub near Pathumwananurak Park | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok starts work on second street food hub near Pathumwananurak Park

1 day ago
Trailer ploughs into six vehicles after suspected brake failure | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Trailer ploughs into six vehicles after suspected brake failure

1 day ago
Police seize 93 million baht in Roi Et drug money laundering raid | Thaiger Crime News

Police seize 93 million baht in Roi Et drug money laundering raid

1 day ago
Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 7, 2026, 5:04 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.