Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse

A married Thai woman from Lamphun province sought government assistance after she endured a year of blackmail, threats and intimidation by her affair partner.

The woman, accompanied by her husband, met Thanakrit Jitareerak, assistant to the deputy prime minister, yesterday, August 6, to request protection. She said the relationship began in February last year and that her husband had been aware of it and accepted the situation.

According to the woman, the pair initially met online before the man became increasingly controlling. She alleged he demanded regular updates on her daily activities and required her to send photographs throughout the day.

She further claimed his behaviour escalated when he created a fake social media account using her identity and posted intimate images while falsely claiming she offered sexual services.

The woman said the man also sent intimate photos and videos to people at her workplace, forcing her to leave her job. She added that he also sent footage of their sexual activity to her husband.

According to her account, she later asked the man to delete the intimate material. She alleged he demanded she travel to Chiang Mai and pay him money in exchange for deleting the files.

She agreed to meet him but claimed he failed to honour the agreement. The woman alleged he forced her into sexual activity and detained her in Chiang Mai for three days before allowing her to return home. She said he continued demanding that she meet him, threatening to release more intimate material if she refused.

The woman said the alleged abuse had continued for about one year and had severely affected her mental health. She said she had developed depression and panic disorder and had previously attempted to take her own life.

She also alleged that she tried to report the matter to local police, but her complaint was not accepted. According to the woman, the suspect also threatened to kill her husband if she pursued legal action.

Thanakrit expressed concern about the woman’s wellbeing and said he would coordinate with relevant government agencies to assist both her and her husband.

A similar case was reported in Bangkok in February last year. A woman revealed she had entered into a secret online relationship with a man she met through a game.

She alleged the relationship became controlling, with the man forcing her to install CCTV cameras throughout her home, demanding she avoid sexual relations with her legal husband and threatening to kill her and her family.

She later disclosed the situation to her husband, who forgave her. The couple subsequently sought help from a news agency, but no further update on that case has been made public.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.