Man filmed slapping crying four year old girl twice in Phayao

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 28, 2026, 5:24 PM
1 minute read
Man filmed slapping crying four year old girl twice in Phayao | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

A four year old girl was allegedly slapped twice by a 24 year old man while crying at a children’s play area in Phayao, prompting her mother to file a police complaint yesterday, July 27.

The incident happened at about 2.48pm on July 25 at the TK Park learning centre. CCTV footage allegedly shows the four year old sitting on her mother’s lap as the mother comforted her. A 24 year old man approached and allegedly slapped the child across the face twice. Staff at the centre intervened and ordered him to leave the area.

The mother said the man had not appeared aggressive before the incident and she could not understand why he suddenly attacked her daughter.

A man was filmed slapping a crying girl twice at a children's play area in Phayao, prompting the mother to file a police complaint.
Photo via MGR Online

After filing a police complaint, she took the girl to Phayao Hospital for a medical examination to support the police investigation.

MGR Online reported that the mother said the man’s relatives apologised and claimed he was sensitive to the sound of children crying and dogs barking, but she said she could not accept the explanation.

Police said the child’s medical examination results will be included in the case file as investigators continue gathering evidence before considering possible charges.

A man was filmed slapping a crying girl twice at a children's play area in Phayao, prompting the mother to file a police complaint.
Photo via MGR Online

Depending on the medical findings, investigators could consider Section 295 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, which covers assault causing bodily or mental harm. The offence carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Related Articles

If the assault is found not to have caused bodily or mental harm, Section 391 may instead apply. The offence carries a maximum penalty of one month’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

In similar news, a Thai man remains at large after attacking and threatening a 14 year old boy with a gun at a school in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Latest Thailand News
Man filmed slapping crying four year old girl twice in Phayao | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man filmed slapping crying four year old girl twice in Phayao

5 seconds ago
Bangkok checkpoint uncovers five undocumented Myanmar migrants | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok checkpoint uncovers five undocumented Myanmar migrants

59 minutes ago
Chinese burglary suspects fly back into Thailand, arrested at airport | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese burglary suspects fly back into Thailand, arrested at airport

2 hours ago
Police identify new leads in former Thai tennis player case | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police identify new leads in former Thai tennis player case

3 hours ago
Van crashes into four vehicles, injures six foreign tourists in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Van crashes into four vehicles, injures six foreign tourists in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Qatari tourist faces visa revocation after Hua Hin assault | Thaiger Crime News

Qatari tourist faces visa revocation after Hua Hin assault

6 hours ago
Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport | Thaiger Crime News

Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport

7 hours ago
Indian tourists rescued from alleged Pakistani ransom gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from alleged Pakistani ransom gang

7 hours ago
Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair

24 hours ago
GMMTV apologises after fan, staff clash at festival, backlash continues | Thaiger Thailand News

GMMTV apologises after fan, staff clash at festival, backlash continues

24 hours ago
Italian influencer makes humorous food apology after BTS dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian influencer makes humorous food apology after BTS dispute

1 day ago
Chiang Mai HIV cases reach 23,900 as infections continue rising | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai HIV cases reach 23,900 as infections continue rising

1 day ago
Leadership in the AI era: six lessons from BTS Group executive | Thaiger Business News

Leadership in the AI era: six lessons from BTS Group executive

1 day ago
Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch

1 day ago
Pattaya maid alleges neighbour threatened her with deadly beating | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya maid alleges neighbour threatened her with deadly beating

1 day ago
One of Pattaya&#8217;s largest gated-community plots just came up at over 20% below market price | Thaiger Property

One of Pattaya’s largest gated-community plots just came up at over 20% below market price

1 day ago
Visa overstay uncovered after South Korean man directs traffic in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Visa overstay uncovered after South Korean man directs traffic in Bangkok

1 day ago
Former Thailand national tennis player found dead in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Former Thailand national tennis player found dead in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thai parents seek help, says daughter unknowingly traffics crystal meth to Japan | Thaiger Crime News

Thai parents seek help, says daughter unknowingly traffics crystal meth to Japan

1 day ago
Govt denies compensation to rocket-hit station, year after deaths | Thaiger Politics News

Govt denies compensation to rocket-hit station, year after deaths

1 day ago
4 Pattaya transwomen deny assault, theft of Australian man | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Pattaya transwomen deny assault, theft of Australian man

1 day ago
Dead dugong found with both tusks removed in Krabi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Dead dugong found with both tusks removed in Krabi

2 days ago
Wat Phra Mahathat becomes Thailand&#8217;s ninth World Heritage Site | Thaiger South Thailand News

Wat Phra Mahathat becomes Thailand’s ninth World Heritage Site

2 days ago
Speedboat sinks off Pattaya, four tourists rescued | Thaiger Pattaya News

Speedboat sinks off Pattaya, four tourists rescued

2 days ago
Scientists discover bat species never before recorded in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Scientists discover bat species never before recorded in Thailand

2 days ago
Northern Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 28, 2026, 5:24 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.