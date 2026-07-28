Man filmed slapping crying four year old girl twice in Phayao

A four year old girl was allegedly slapped twice by a 24 year old man while crying at a children’s play area in Phayao, prompting her mother to file a police complaint yesterday, July 27.

The incident happened at about 2.48pm on July 25 at the TK Park learning centre. CCTV footage allegedly shows the four year old sitting on her mother’s lap as the mother comforted her. A 24 year old man approached and allegedly slapped the child across the face twice. Staff at the centre intervened and ordered him to leave the area.

The mother said the man had not appeared aggressive before the incident and she could not understand why he suddenly attacked her daughter.

After filing a police complaint, she took the girl to Phayao Hospital for a medical examination to support the police investigation.

MGR Online reported that the mother said the man’s relatives apologised and claimed he was sensitive to the sound of children crying and dogs barking, but she said she could not accept the explanation.

Police said the child’s medical examination results will be included in the case file as investigators continue gathering evidence before considering possible charges.

Depending on the medical findings, investigators could consider Section 295 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, which covers assault causing bodily or mental harm. The offence carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

If the assault is found not to have caused bodily or mental harm, Section 391 may instead apply. The offence carries a maximum penalty of one month’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

In similar news, a Thai man remains at large after attacking and threatening a 14 year old boy with a gun at a school in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.