Mae Sai tap water safe to drink despite arsenic in the Sai River, minister says

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 2:00 PM
2 minutes read
Mae Sai tap water safe to drink despite arsenic in the Sai River, minister says
Photo courtesy of chiangraitimes

Mae Sai tap water is safe to drink, Deputy Interior Minister Jeset Thaiset told residents of the Chiang Rai border district yesterday, November 14, saying the local waterworks tests for arsenic and cloudiness and stops production as soon as either goes over the safety limit. His visit came a week after cloudy Sai River water with arsenic in it forced the plant to stop treating water from November 5 to 8.

Jeset inspected the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) treatment plant in Mae Sai on the afternoon of November 14. He also visited its Koh Chang station, which draws water from the Ruak River for part of the district’s backup supply. He went to the waterworks after visiting upstream mining areas from Mae Fah Luang district.

Under the emergency plan the minister described, the waterworks will:

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In the longer term, a planned station at Chiang Saen is meant to supply all of Mae Sai, he said. He also told local agencies to make sure residents know where to find the free clean drinking water points.

Khomsan Samma, the PWA’s Mae Sai branch manager, said staff now test cloudiness and arsenic every 30 minutes, in the river water, before filtering and after filtering. The cloudiness of the river water has fallen to 500 NTU or less, he said. NTU is the standard unit for how cloudy water is. During the crisis it reached 14,000 NTU, well beyond the 6,000 NTU the filters can handle.

The halt affected 14 villages in Wiang Phang Kham and Mae Sai subdistricts. Thairath reported that the contamination came from mining waste flowing into the river. Earlier, on October 8, the Department of Disease Control told residents of five Mae Sai subdistricts not to drink untreated Sai River water, cook with it or make ice from it, and not to eat fish caught there. That warning covers river water, not tap water from the waterworks.

Tap water supply in Mae Sai has been 80% restored, Sai River arsenic level remains high
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS

The minister’s visit came a day after the Department of Fisheries reported heavy metals above safe limits in some fish from the Kok and Mekong rivers. The department said the results apply only to the samples tested, and it will meet two other agencies on November 23 to plan a joint response.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 2:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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