Mob pressure forces Thai family out over black magic allegations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 2:30 PM
2 minutes read
Mob pressure forces Thai family out over black magic allegations
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai man in Mae Hong Son sought help, alleging that he and about 40 relatives were forced to leave their community following claims that elderly members of the family had cursed residents and caused them to become ill.

The unnamed man approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive on October 6, saying he and his relatives feared for their safety after tensions with other residents escalated.

The man said his family had lived in the community for several generations. He said about 40 members of his family and extended relatives were affected by the dispute.

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According to the man, the conflict began after several teenagers aged under 20 experienced chronic illnesses. He said some of the teenagers told their parents that they had dreamed about elderly members of his family cursing them and causing their illnesses.

Thai family forced to leave homes for allegedly using black magic
Photo via KhaoSod

The claims reportedly spread throughout the community, causing residents to become fearful of the family. The man said residents brought the matter to the community leader before gathering and pressuring his family to leave the area.

He alleged that when the family refused to leave their homes, the village head instructed them to abandon their houses and stay together in one home, limiting the space available to them.

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The dispute reportedly escalated after the family continued to insist on remaining in their homes. The man alleged that neighbours threatened to kill the family if they did not leave the area by October 10.

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The family reported the alleged threats to Kongkoi Police Station, saying they feared for their safety. Police and government officials subsequently visited the community to mediate between the family and other residents.

Black magic belief forces Thai family to leave homes
Photo via KhaoSod

The man said discussions continued for more than 10 hours. His grandparents, aunt and some close relatives were ultimately ordered to move, while he and the remaining relatives were allowed to stay.

He said tensions continued afterwards, with further alleged threats from neighbours eventually forcing members of the family to leave their homes. He then sought assistance from Saimai Survive.

Ekkaphop Luangprasert, founder of Saimai Survive, said the situation had allowed mob rule to take precedence over the law. He said he had contacted local officials to bring those involved into the process and resolve the dispute through legal procedures.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 2:30 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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