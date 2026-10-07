Mob pressure forces Thai family out over black magic allegations

A Thai man in Mae Hong Son sought help, alleging that he and about 40 relatives were forced to leave their community following claims that elderly members of the family had cursed residents and caused them to become ill.

The unnamed man approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive on October 6, saying he and his relatives feared for their safety after tensions with other residents escalated.

The man said his family had lived in the community for several generations. He said about 40 members of his family and extended relatives were affected by the dispute.

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According to the man, the conflict began after several teenagers aged under 20 experienced chronic illnesses. He said some of the teenagers told their parents that they had dreamed about elderly members of his family cursing them and causing their illnesses.

The claims reportedly spread throughout the community, causing residents to become fearful of the family. The man said residents brought the matter to the community leader before gathering and pressuring his family to leave the area.

He alleged that when the family refused to leave their homes, the village head instructed them to abandon their houses and stay together in one home, limiting the space available to them.

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The dispute reportedly escalated after the family continued to insist on remaining in their homes. The man alleged that neighbours threatened to kill the family if they did not leave the area by October 10.

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The family reported the alleged threats to Kongkoi Police Station, saying they feared for their safety. Police and government officials subsequently visited the community to mediate between the family and other residents.

The man said discussions continued for more than 10 hours. His grandparents, aunt and some close relatives were ultimately ordered to move, while he and the remaining relatives were allowed to stay.

He said tensions continued afterwards, with further alleged threats from neighbours eventually forcing members of the family to leave their homes. He then sought assistance from Saimai Survive.

Ekkaphop Luangprasert, founder of Saimai Survive, said the situation had allowed mob rule to take precedence over the law. He said he had contacted local officials to bring those involved into the process and resolve the dispute through legal procedures.

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