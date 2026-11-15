Mae Hong Son campsite shut after Bangkok tourist’s fatal 154-metre cliff fall

Photo courtesy of Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

Park officials have closed the Doi Wa Wa Jo mountain campsite in Mae Hong Son until further notice after a 30 year old Thai woman fell about 154 metres from a cliff near her tent on Friday night, November 13. They also plan to build a fence around the camping area to prevent another fall.

Namtok Mae Surin National Park issued the order on November 14, and it bars tourists and the public from the Doi Wa Wa Jo area in Huai Pu Ling subdistrict, Mueang district, from today, November 15. The park said the steep mountain terrain and cliffs put visitors at risk, and that keeping people out would also give officers and rescue teams room to work.

The woman, who was from Bangkok, had been camping on the mountain with a group of friends and left the tents for a short time to go somewhere nearby, according to the park. Her friends grew worried when she did not come back and asked local porters to help them search, and the porters found marks where she had slipped at the cliff edge before they found her body at the foot of the cliff.

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The park chief received the report at around 10pm, and officers reached the campsite at about 2am on November 14 but held off on the recovery until daylight because of the steep ground and poor visibility at night. Park officers, community leaders and Mae Hong Son rescue teams then recovered her body later that morning.

The park offered its condolences to her family and asked visitors to take care in natural areas and to follow officers’ instructions, particularly in these places:

Similarly, a 22 year old Thai woman died after falling about 200 metres into a ravine at Doi Jawale in Tak province on December 25 last year.

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