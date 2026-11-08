Lampang searches Wang River for crocodile-like animal ahead of Loy Krathong

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Officials in Lampang searched the Wang River with boats, drones and thermal cameras yesterday, November 7, after residents reported a possible crocodile in long grass behind Na Kuam market in Mueang district. Nobody has yet identified the animal, because a resident’s video is too blurred to show whether it is a crocodile or a monitor lizard.

Surapol Tansuwan, deputy mayor of Lampang City Municipality, went to the site with municipal inspectors, fisheries officers and staff from the Lampang branch of Protected Area Regional Office 13 of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The team flew a drone, checked the grass and riverbanks with a thermal camera and searched the water from a flat-bottomed boat, but had not found the animal at the time of Amarin TV’s report.

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A crowd of residents gathered at the site, worried because people walk along this stretch of the river every day. They also pointed to the Loy Krathong festival later this month, when people, children among them, are expected to gather on the banks of the Wang River.

Officials asked anyone who sees a suspicious animal along the Wang River to keep their distance, not to try to catch or chase it, and to report it at once. The advice applies to residents and visitors using the riverbank in Lampang city.

In April 2024 a resident filmed what he thought was a crocodile about 1 metre long in the Wang River in Pong Saen Thong subdistrict, also in Mueang Lampang district, and no official identification of that animal was reported.

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