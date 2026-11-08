Lampang searches Wang River for crocodile-like animal ahead of Loy Krathong

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 8, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Lampang searches Wang River for crocodile-like animal ahead of Loy Krathong
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Officials in Lampang searched the Wang River with boats, drones and thermal cameras yesterday, November 7, after residents reported a possible crocodile in long grass behind Na Kuam market in Mueang district. Nobody has yet identified the animal, because a resident’s video is too blurred to show whether it is a crocodile or a monitor lizard.

Surapol Tansuwan, deputy mayor of Lampang City Municipality, went to the site with municipal inspectors, fisheries officers and staff from the Lampang branch of Protected Area Regional Office 13 of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The team flew a drone, checked the grass and riverbanks with a thermal camera and searched the water from a flat-bottomed boat, but had not found the animal at the time of Amarin TV’s report.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crowd of residents gathered at the site, worried because people walk along this stretch of the river every day. They also pointed to the Loy Krathong festival later this month, when people, children among them, are expected to gather on the banks of the Wang River.

Officials asked anyone who sees a suspicious animal along the Wang River to keep their distance, not to try to catch or chase it, and to report it at once. The advice applies to residents and visitors using the riverbank in Lampang city.

In April 2024 a resident filmed what he thought was a crocodile about 1 metre long in the Wang River in Pong Saen Thong subdistrict, also in Mueang Lampang district, and no official identification of that animal was reported.

Lampang searches Wang River for crocodile-like animal ahead of Loy Krathong | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles
Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 8, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather today, 8 November: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 8 November: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

4 hours ago
Thailand inflation hits 45-month high of 3.90% on fuel and floods Economy News

Thailand inflation hits 45-month high of 3.90% on fuel and floods

17 hours ago
Bang Lamung police station fire in Pattaya burns case files Pattaya News

Bang Lamung police station fire in Pattaya burns case files

18 hours ago
German man held in Bangkok over 15-year overstay and crystal meth Crime News

German man held in Bangkok over 15-year overstay and crystal meth

19 hours ago
Arsenic in Sai River cuts Mae Sai tap water to 14 villages Northern Thailand News

Arsenic in Sai River cuts Mae Sai tap water to 14 villages

20 hours ago
Lightning strike on Chiang Mai field hut kills one, injures villagers Chiang Mai News

Lightning strike on Chiang Mai field hut kills one, injures villagers

21 hours ago
Don Mueang drug checks with sniffer dogs target international flights Bangkok News

Don Mueang drug checks with sniffer dogs target international flights

22 hours ago
Football, badminton, chairball unite Phuket, Krabi hotel teams Press Room

Football, badminton, chairball unite Phuket, Krabi hotel teams

22 hours ago
Fuel protest convoy seeking 10-baht diesel cut due in Bangkok Sunday Bangkok News

Fuel protest convoy seeking 10-baht diesel cut due in Bangkok Sunday

23 hours ago
Thailand tells shops to stock up as 72-hour emergency bag buying rises Thailand News

Thailand tells shops to stock up as 72-hour emergency bag buying rises

23 hours ago
Elephant calf freed from fishing net in Chanthaburi, rejoins its herd Eastern Thailand News

Elephant calf freed from fishing net in Chanthaburi, rejoins its herd

1 day ago
Car crashes into Lampang horse carriage, injuring two people and horse Northern Thailand News

Car crashes into Lampang horse carriage, injuring two people and horse

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 7 November: heavy rain in 28 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 7 November: heavy rain in 28 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Chiang Mai holds early talks on environmentally friendly Doi Suthep cable car Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai holds early talks on environmentally friendly Doi Suthep cable car

2 days ago
Where the festive lights shine brightest in Thailand this year Things To Do

Where the festive lights shine brightest in Thailand this year

2 days ago
Japan &#8216;concerts scam&#8217; leave Thai artists and venue with financial losses Crime News

Japan ‘concerts scam’ leave Thai artists and venue with financial losses

2 days ago
American man with terminal cancer dies in suspected suicide in Pattaya Pattaya News

American man with terminal cancer dies in suspected suicide in Pattaya

2 days ago
Officials seize 473 protected turtles sent from Mexico as leather belts Crime News

Officials seize 473 protected turtles sent from Mexico as leather belts

2 days ago
Mystery object resembling space debris washes ashore in Krabi Thailand News

Mystery object resembling space debris washes ashore in Krabi

2 days ago
Thai children under 18 must show birth certificates to leave Thailand Thailand News

Thai children under 18 must show birth certificates to leave Thailand

2 days ago
Trang mother seeks justice for 5 year old son beaten by 2 teenagers Crime News

Trang mother seeks justice for 5 year old son beaten by 2 teenagers

2 days ago
Thai man walks out of prison, gets arrested over mule accounts Crime News

Thai man walks out of prison, gets arrested over mule accounts

2 days ago
Family raises suspicions after woman found naked in Mukdahan pond Crime News

Family raises suspicions after woman found naked in Mukdahan pond

2 days ago
Thailand opens doors to Google&#8217;s data centre ambitions Business News

Thailand opens doors to Google’s data centre ambitions

2 days ago
Foreign tourists flock to Koh Mak in Trat for longer island holidays Tourism News

Foreign tourists flock to Koh Mak in Trat for longer island holidays

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articlePolice say Mae Sot mule-account office paid up to 10,000 baht per account