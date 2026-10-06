Electric car hits petrol station toilets in Lampang, injuring man inside

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 6, 2026, 10:08 AM
1 minute read
Electric car hits petrol station toilets in Lampang, injuring man inside
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai man was injured after an electric sedan crashed into a bathroom at a petrol station in Lampang on October 5 while he was using the facilities.

Rescue workers from Hang Chat Mae Tan Municipality Office and officers from Hang Chat Police Station were called to the PT Petrol Station on the Lampang-Chiang Mai Road at about 2.30pm after receiving a report that a white sedan had crashed into the bathroom.

Officers found that the electric vehicle had struck the second and third cubicles. The impact caused sections of the bathroom walls and doors to collapse, injuring 21 year old Apichai, who was inside one of the cubicles.

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EV crashes into petrol station bathroom
Photo via Amarin TV

A wall, wooden door and broken toilet pan fell onto Apichai, causing bleeding wounds and scratches to his eyebrow, body, arms and legs. Rescuers freed him from the damaged bathroom, provided first aid and took him to hospital for further medical checks.

Apichai told rescuers that he had stopped at the petrol station because he needed to use the toilet. While he was inside the bathroom, he heard a loud bang before the wall and door collapsed around him.

According to Amarin TV and Channel 8, a man and woman were travelling in the electric sedan. Their identities and which person was driving the vehicle had not been established in the supplied report.

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Thai man injured while using bathroom in Lampang
Photo via Amarin TV

The pair had also stopped at the petrol station to use the toilet. Police suspected that the driver may have accidentally selected forward gear instead of reverse, causing the sedan to move forward and crash into the bathroom.

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The Lampang petrol station crash remains under investigation. Police have not concluded the case or issued charges against the driver, and said the vehicle would be examined while further evidence was gathered before legal proceedings continue.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 6, 2026, 10:08 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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