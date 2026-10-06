Electric car hits petrol station toilets in Lampang, injuring man inside

A Thai man was injured after an electric sedan crashed into a bathroom at a petrol station in Lampang on October 5 while he was using the facilities.

Rescue workers from Hang Chat Mae Tan Municipality Office and officers from Hang Chat Police Station were called to the PT Petrol Station on the Lampang-Chiang Mai Road at about 2.30pm after receiving a report that a white sedan had crashed into the bathroom.

Officers found that the electric vehicle had struck the second and third cubicles. The impact caused sections of the bathroom walls and doors to collapse, injuring 21 year old Apichai, who was inside one of the cubicles.

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A wall, wooden door and broken toilet pan fell onto Apichai, causing bleeding wounds and scratches to his eyebrow, body, arms and legs. Rescuers freed him from the damaged bathroom, provided first aid and took him to hospital for further medical checks.

Apichai told rescuers that he had stopped at the petrol station because he needed to use the toilet. While he was inside the bathroom, he heard a loud bang before the wall and door collapsed around him.

According to Amarin TV and Channel 8, a man and woman were travelling in the electric sedan. Their identities and which person was driving the vehicle had not been established in the supplied report.

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The pair had also stopped at the petrol station to use the toilet. Police suspected that the driver may have accidentally selected forward gear instead of reverse, causing the sedan to move forward and crash into the bathroom.

The Lampang petrol station crash remains under investigation. Police have not concluded the case or issued charges against the driver, and said the vehicle would be examined while further evidence was gathered before legal proceedings continue.

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