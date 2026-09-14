Lampang singer criticised for imitating sex scandal video of Ayutthaya ex-abbot

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 10:34 AM
1 minute read
Lampang singer criticised for imitating sex scandal video of Ayutthaya ex-abbot | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

Lampang Provincial Buddhism Office filed a complaint against an entertainment venue after a house singer dressed as a monk and performed a show mocking a viral sex scandal involving a former abbot in Ayutthaya.

The performance was posted on the venue’s official Facebook page on Saturday, September 12. The video showed the singer wearing a yellow monk’s robe and a large Palad Khik, a Thai amulet traditionally shaped like a penis, around his waist.

He performed dancing and gestures that appeared to imitate scenes from a viral sexual video involving the former abbot of Phutthaisawan Temple in Ayutthaya.

ADVERTISEMENT
Monk sex scandal mocked on entertainment venue stage
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวด่วนนครลำปาง

The former monk had recently been arrested over alleged embezzlement involving more than 92 million baht. He was also accused of violating Buddhist practices by having a sexual relationship with a woman, with one viral video reportedly showing the pair engaging in sexual activity on a table.

The entertainment venue’s video attracted attention from Thai netizens, prompting the Lampang Provincial Buddhism Office to respond.

Kanuengkit Promnuchanon, director of the Lampang Provincial Buddhism Office, described the performance as extremely inappropriate. He reportedly filed a complaint against the entertainment venue’s owner at Meuang Lampang Police Station and urged officers to take action.

Kanuengkit also urged the public not to further exploit Buddhism in connection with the scandal. He encouraged people to help improve Buddhism rather than become attached to individuals who had behaved inappropriately.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Lampang entertainment venue mocks monk
Photo via ThaiRath

The director said Buddhists should instead focus on the Dhamma and Buddhist doctrine rather than attaching themselves to individual monks.

A second video showing a similar performance has also circulated on social media. It reportedly showed a singer at another entertainment venue wearing a monk’s robe before removing it during the performance and revealing colourful underwear to the audience.

The second venue was reportedly located in Koh Ka district of Lampang. There has been no report in the supplied information confirming whether the Lampang Provincial Buddhism Office has acknowledged the second case or taken action over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 10:34 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Abbot&#8217;s 2 billion baht donation is donors&#8217; money, not his own | Thaiger Bangkok News

Abbot’s 2 billion baht donation is donors’ money, not his own

28 minutes ago
Airport Rail Link gets four-month extension without subsidy | Thaiger Transport News

Airport Rail Link gets four-month extension without subsidy

30 minutes ago
Udon Thani student seeks help after losing baby in lone dorm birth | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani student seeks help after losing baby in lone dorm birth

1 hour ago
Hotels and restaurants are not in foreign business licence exemption | Thaiger Phuket News

Hotels and restaurants are not in foreign business licence exemption

1 hour ago
Patong ride-hailing driver says foreigners drug her with chemical spray | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong ride-hailing driver says foreigners drug her with chemical spray

2 hours ago
Thai flight attendant heroin case adjourned to October 12 | Thaiger Hot News

Thai flight attendant heroin case adjourned to October 12

2 hours ago
Phuket tunnel would cut Patong drive from 30 minutes to five | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tunnel would cut Patong drive from 30 minutes to five

2 hours ago
Toyota has highest chance of reaching 250,000 miles, study says | Thaiger Business News

Toyota has highest chance of reaching 250,000 miles, study says

3 hours ago
Kwan Usamanee files police complaint over threat in Bangkok park | Thaiger Crime News

Kwan Usamanee files police complaint over threat in Bangkok park

3 hours ago
2 billion baht Don Mueang hospital funding clarified after monk donation claim | Thaiger Thailand News

2 billion baht Don Mueang hospital funding clarified after monk donation claim

3 hours ago
Foreign condo transfers in Thailand jump 20% in Q2 | Thaiger Property

Foreign condo transfers in Thailand jump 20% in Q2

3 hours ago
NIDA poll finds most Thais want Thai law strictly enforced on Israeli visitors | Thaiger News

NIDA poll finds most Thais want Thai law strictly enforced on Israeli visitors

3 hours ago
Buriram man kills niece&#8217;s dog, citing mange and bad smell | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram man kills niece’s dog, citing mange and bad smell

4 hours ago
When to watch Nene Royal in America&#8217;s Got Talent final | Thaiger Entertainment

When to watch Nene Royal in America’s Got Talent final

6 hours ago
Chinese Interpol fugitive held after decades living as Thai in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Interpol fugitive held after decades living as Thai in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Students accuse Ayutthaya teacher of assault, knife threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Students accuse Ayutthaya teacher of assault, knife threats

6 hours ago
Lampang singer criticised for imitating sex scandal video of Ayutthaya ex-abbot | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang singer criticised for imitating sex scandal video of Ayutthaya ex-abbot

6 hours ago
Lao worker says employers beat, confined her for over 6 hours | Thaiger Crime News

Lao worker says employers beat, confined her for over 6 hours

7 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi rider turns 150 baht flea market finds into 104,725 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Motorcycle taxi rider turns 150 baht flea market finds into 104,725 baht

7 hours ago
Japan’s Nidec to close Cambodia plant and shift production to Thailand | Thaiger Business News

Japan’s Nidec to close Cambodia plant and shift production to Thailand

7 hours ago
Phuket detains American wanted in Texas over 2022 charge | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket detains American wanted in Texas over 2022 charge

7 hours ago
Bangkok Parliament canteen damaged after ceiling gives way | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Parliament canteen damaged after ceiling gives way

7 hours ago
Taylor&#8217;s Schools enters Thailand as St. Andrews International School joins the group | Thaiger International Education

Taylor’s Schools enters Thailand as St. Andrews International School joins the group

10 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 14 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok scattered showers | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 14 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok scattered showers

11 hours ago
Sleeping truck driver killed by fire in Rayong, charging fan suspected | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Sleeping truck driver killed by fire in Rayong, charging fan suspected

1 day ago
Back to top button