Israeli man nabbed in Pai nominee crackdown

Immigration and tourist police arrested an Israeli man in Pai, Mae Hong Son, yesterday, June 4, over allegations that he illegally operated a studio business using a Thai nominee.

The accused, 39 year old Gal Goren, was arrested at a house in Thung Yao subdistrict, Pai district, under a warrant issued by the Mae Hong Son Provincial Court, Pai branch.

The arrest followed an inspection of foreign-owned businesses in Pai, where officials have been checking suspected nominee arrangements and unauthorised business operations.

Police said the warrant accused Gal of jointly providing false information to officials for inclusion in an official document, which could cause damage to others or the public.

He was also accused of operating a studio business restricted under Thailand’s Foreign Business Act without the required permission.

The warrant also accused him of allowing a Thai national or non-foreign juristic person to assist, support, or jointly operate the business.

The operation was carried out by Mae Hong Son tourist police, Mae Hong Son Immigration Police, Immigration Bureau Region 5 investigators, and Pai district officials.

Police said investigators found that Gal, who was wanted under the warrant, was staying at the house in Thung Yao. Officers then entered the property, presented the warrant, and arrested him.

Gal initially acknowledged that he was the person named in the warrant and had not previously been arrested under it.

Kon Lanna reported that officers informed him of the charges and his legal rights before taking him to investigators for further legal proceedings.

The arrest forms part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign business activity in Pai, where officials are targeting suspected nominee structures and businesses allegedly operating without permission.

In a separate case in Pai, Immigration Bureau officers arrested and deported four Israeli men accused of disrupting Pai Hospital by insulting medical staff, smoking inside the building, and avoiding treatment costs, as well as other alleged misconduct.