Israeli man nabbed in Pai nominee crackdown

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 11:41 AM
95 1 minute read
Israeli man nabbed in Pai nominee crackdown | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Kon Lanna

Immigration and tourist police arrested an Israeli man in Pai, Mae Hong Son, yesterday, June 4, over allegations that he illegally operated a studio business using a Thai nominee.

The accused, 39 year old Gal Goren, was arrested at a house in Thung Yao subdistrict, Pai district, under a warrant issued by the Mae Hong Son Provincial Court, Pai branch.

The arrest followed an inspection of foreign-owned businesses in Pai, where officials have been checking suspected nominee arrangements and unauthorised business operations.

An Israeli man was arrested in a Pai nominee crackdown after police alleged he operated a studio business through a Thai nominee.
Photo via Kon Lanna

Police said the warrant accused Gal of jointly providing false information to officials for inclusion in an official document, which could cause damage to others or the public.

He was also accused of operating a studio business restricted under Thailand’s Foreign Business Act without the required permission.

The warrant also accused him of allowing a Thai national or non-foreign juristic person to assist, support, or jointly operate the business.

An Israeli man was arrested in a Pai nominee crackdown after police alleged he operated a studio business through a Thai nominee.
Photo via Kon Lanna

The operation was carried out by Mae Hong Son tourist police, Mae Hong Son Immigration Police, Immigration Bureau Region 5 investigators, and Pai district officials.

Related Articles

Police said investigators found that Gal, who was wanted under the warrant, was staying at the house in Thung Yao. Officers then entered the property, presented the warrant, and arrested him.

Gal initially acknowledged that he was the person named in the warrant and had not previously been arrested under it.

Kon Lanna reported that officers informed him of the charges and his legal rights before taking him to investigators for further legal proceedings.

An Israeli man was arrested in a Pai nominee crackdown after police alleged he operated a studio business through a Thai nominee.
Photo via Kon Lanna

The arrest forms part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign business activity in Pai, where officials are targeting suspected nominee structures and businesses allegedly operating without permission.

In a separate case in Pai, Immigration Bureau officers arrested and deported four Israeli men accused of disrupting Pai Hospital by insulting medical staff, smoking inside the building, and avoiding treatment costs, as well as other alleged misconduct.

Latest Thailand News
Israeli man nabbed in Pai nominee crackdown | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Israeli man nabbed in Pai nominee crackdown

18 minutes ago
Bangkok clinic closed temporarily after slimming pen leaves client in hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clinic closed temporarily after slimming pen leaves client in hospital

35 minutes ago
Chinese Embassy praises Thais for helping tourist recover handbag | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese Embassy praises Thais for helping tourist recover handbag

1 hour ago
Huai Khwang restaurant denies yuan-only payment made by Chinese influencer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Huai Khwang restaurant denies yuan-only payment made by Chinese influencer

2 hours ago
Multiple Pakistanis clash on Pattaya beach over family dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Multiple Pakistanis clash on Pattaya beach over family dispute

2 hours ago
Thai woman found dead after missing during trekking trip | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai woman found dead after missing during trekking trip

18 hours ago
Bangkok rider snatches tourist bag to fund online gambling | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok rider snatches tourist bag to fund online gambling

19 hours ago
Search continues for Thai woman missing during trekking trip | Thaiger South Thailand News

Search continues for Thai woman missing during trekking trip

19 hours ago
Bedridden Swiss man suspects Hua Hin caregiver of record collection theft | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Bedridden Swiss man suspects Hua Hin caregiver of record collection theft

19 hours ago
Venomous bluebottle jellyfish wash up on Phang Nga beaches | Thaiger South Thailand News

Venomous bluebottle jellyfish wash up on Phang Nga beaches

19 hours ago
Two men die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Two men die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Mae Hong Son

20 hours ago
Thailand to tighten restrictions after 50-baht food paid on instalment | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand to tighten restrictions after 50-baht food paid on instalment

21 hours ago
JAS targets World Cup 2026 rights in bid to retain Premier League subscribers | Thaiger Business News

JAS targets World Cup 2026 rights in bid to retain Premier League subscribers

21 hours ago
CAAT bans in-flight use of power banks on aircraft | Thaiger Aviation News

CAAT bans in-flight use of power banks on aircraft

21 hours ago
Thai couple assaulted by ex-schoolmate after phone sex rejection | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple assaulted by ex-schoolmate after phone sex rejection

22 hours ago
Birthday ends in hospital for Pattaya woman after building jump | Thaiger Thailand News

Birthday ends in hospital for Pattaya woman after building jump

23 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 5 to 7) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 5 to 7)

23 hours ago
Thai man seeks probe, saying slimming pen leaves wife hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man seeks probe, saying slimming pen leaves wife hospitalised

1 day ago
Off-road charity group slammed for driving into World Heritage stream | Thaiger Thailand News

Off-road charity group slammed for driving into World Heritage stream

1 day ago
Virtual kidnapping scam targets Chinese student in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Virtual kidnapping scam targets Chinese student in Thailand

1 day ago
Koh Samet tightens security after attempted rape case | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Koh Samet tightens security after attempted rape case

1 day ago
12 suspects held in death of Koh Samui taxi driver, denies mafia ties | Thaiger Thailand News

12 suspects held in death of Koh Samui taxi driver, denies mafia ties

1 day ago
Bolt Thailand bans driver after Japanese passenger assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt Thailand bans driver after Japanese passenger assault

1 day ago
Thai Airways welcomes first female pilot after 66 years | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways welcomes first female pilot after 66 years

2 days ago
Homeless man removed over public indecency on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man removed over public indecency on Pattaya Beach

2 days ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 11:41 AM
95 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.