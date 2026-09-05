Husband appeals for justice after pregnant wife dies in Mae Hong Son

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A man appealing for justice over the deaths of his pregnant wife and their unborn child video-called a foundation chairperson during their burial rites in Mae Hong Son. The man, who gave his name only as Korn, spoke to Pavena Hongsakul, chairperson of the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women. He appealed to the foundation for justice over the sudden deaths.

Korn said his wife had received prenatal care at a district hospital in Mae Hong Son province. On 31 August 2026, doctors there tried to induce labour. An ultrasound had reportedly shown the baby developing normally and weighing over 3 kilogrammes. Her cervix had not dilated, and doctors sent her home.

Korn said he rushed her back to the hospital at about 1am on 1 September, after she developed back cramps, stomach pain and vomiting. Doctors found her cervix dilated only 2 centimetres and decided a caesarean was needed. The hospital allegedly had no surgeon available and no surgical equipment ready. Staff prepared to transfer her to the provincial hospital.

Korn said she had trouble breathing while she waited, and staff gave her oxygen. The ambulance left at about 10am for the roughly two hour trip. About 10 minutes into the journey she went into shock and lost consciousness. The ambulance turned back to the hospital’s emergency room.

His wife and their unborn child died at 11.40am on 1 September 2026 after attempts at CPR failed, he said. He has sent both bodies for autopsy to establish the cause of death and is waiting for the official results. He also filed a police report at Khun Yuam Police Station.

On 3 September the hospital said the case is under investigation regarding the treatment process, and that it is waiting for the autopsy results.

Pavena said she had contacted Thosapol Ditsiri, the Mae Hong Son provincial public health chief, and asked him to investigate the case urgently. She also asked Pakorn Jeenakham, a Mae Hong Son MP, to visit the family and assist them. Korn said he still has doubts about the cause of death, and questions whether the emergency referral process was too slow.

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