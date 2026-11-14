Heavy metals above safe limits found in some Kok and Mekong river fish

Photo courtesy of Prachatai

Tests by the Department of Fisheries found heavy metals above safety standards in some fish and other aquatic animals sampled from the Kok and Mekong rivers in northern Thailand, Director-General Pinsak Surasawadee said yesterday, November 13. The department will meet the Pollution Control Department and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources on November 23 to agree on a joint response.

Pinsak said the results apply only to the samples, sites and sampling periods tested and cannot be taken as a verdict on the safety of all fish and shellfish. The deputy agriculture minister, who oversees the department, ordered closer monitoring of natural waterways because of concern for consumers, fish stocks and the incomes of fishers and fish farmers.

The same round of monitoring found all 19 samples from the Prachin Buri and Bang Pakong rivers within standards, although dissolved oxygen was low at some points. Some areas of the inner Gulf of Thailand recorded unusual deaths of aquatic animals, and early tests there found low dissolved oxygen, which the department described as one possible factor.

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At the November 23 meeting, the three agencies will share water quality and environmental data and consider a single national monitoring system, so that each can use the same figures to assess risk and inform the public quickly. The Department of Fisheries will keep testing water and aquatic animals for contaminants and says it will publish only scientifically based information.

Provincial fisheries offices will survey losses among fish farmers and fishers to decide on help under existing rules, and the department may propose further relief if needed. Over the longer term, it is considering encouraging farming in systems where water quality can be controlled, such as earthen ponds, so that farmers depend less on rivers.

The findings come about a week after the Provincial Waterworks Authority cut tap water supply to 14 villages in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, to 60% of normal on November 5, after tests detected arsenic above the safety standard and very high turbidity in the Sai River, which flows into the Mekong.

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