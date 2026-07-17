Foreigner speaking fluent Isaan delights Kalasin shop owner

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 1:06 PM
1 minute read
Foreigner speaking fluent Isaan delights Kalasin shop owner | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: เตี้ยเนื้อย่าง อภิญญา ภูหน่วยหนา

A foreign customer speaking fluent Isaan dialect, commonly used in Northeast Thailand, caught a Kalasin barbecue shop owner off guard after ordering Korean barbecue and asking whether the shop accepted the government co-payment scheme.

The amusing encounter took place on July 14 at a popular Korean barbecue takeaway shop in Kalasin. CCTV footage shared by the shop owner on Facebook quickly gained traction.

In the video, the foreign customer orders takeaway Korean barbecue entirely in the Isaan dialect, prompting the shop owner to burst into laughter at how he spoke like a local.

A foreign customer surprised a Kalasin barbecue shop owner by ordering in fluent Isaan before asking to use the government co-payment scheme.
Photo via Facebook: เตี้ยเนื้อย่าง อภิญญา ภูหน่วยหนา

He then asks whether the shop accepts Thai Help Thai Plus, a government co-payment scheme that subsidises eligible purchases, before paying.

Many viewers were impressed by the foreign man’s fluent Isaan, although others questioned how he qualified for the government subsidy.

Amarin TV reported that the shop owner later cleared up the confusion, explaining that the subsidy belonged to the man’s Thai wife and that he had used her mobile phone to make the QR payment.

A foreign customer surprised a Kalasin barbecue shop owner by ordering in fluent Isaan before asking to use the government co-payment scheme.
Photo via Facebook: เตี้ยเนื้อย่าง อภิญญา ภูหน่วยหนา

Speaking to reporters yesterday, July 16, shop owner Apinya said the customer asked about the prices before ordering two jumbo barbecue sets at 320 baht each to take home.

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“He asked whether we accepted the subsidy scheme, and I couldn’t stop laughing because he ordered the barbecue in fluent Isaan,” she said. “I asked whose subsidy it was, and he told me it belonged to his wife. He then used her phone to scan the payment. The funniest part was that even a foreigner was using the scheme.”

A foreign customer surprised a Kalasin barbecue shop owner by ordering in fluent Isaan before asking to use the government co-payment scheme.
Photo via Amarin TV

In similar news, a British woman who suffered a stroke during a holiday in Turkey got the shock of her life when she woke up paralysed down her left side and speaking with a Thai accent.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 1:06 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.