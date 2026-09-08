Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre over teen’s death

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 8, 2026, 3:03 PM
2 minutes read
Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre over teen’s death | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

Two Thai mothers are seeking answers and accountability from a child development and rehabilitation centre in Lampang after an altercation between two girls resulted in the death of a teenager with an intellectual disability.

The mothers visited the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women yesterday, September 7, seeking justice for their daughters. They said the incident occurred on the morning of April 22 while both girls were under the care of the centre and alleged that no staff member intervened.

One mother said her 17 year old daughter had been admitted to the centre because of her intellectual disability. The other said her 18 year old daughter had been placed there after developing depression following a sexual assault.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thai teenager dies in Lampang rehabilitation centre
Photo via Matichon

According to the mothers, the older girl pushed the 17 year old, causing her to fall and hit her head on a curb. The younger girl was later taken to hospital, where she died from a brain haemorrhage.

The mothers said they attempted to obtain CCTV footage of the incident, but staff at the centre refused to provide it. They also alleged that the centre denied responsibility and told the families to pursue the matter against each other.

According to Channel 7, police have obtained footage of the incident. The footage reportedly shows other patients at the centre running to intervene, while staff members arrived later.

The 18 year old girl was arrested following the incident and detained at Lampang Central Prison, according to the report.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Altercation between two girls in Thai teenager dies in Lampang rehabilitation centre turned fatal
Photo via Facebook/ ปทุมธานี นิวส์ Pathum Thani News

The mothers said both girls were under the centre’s supervision when the incident occurred and argued that the facility should take responsibility and take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Paveena Hongsakul, founder of the Paveena Foundation, received the complaint and said she would coordinate the case with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

As of publication, neither the MSDHS nor the child development and rehabilitation centre in Lampang had issued a public statement on the case.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Thailand News
Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear | Thaiger Transport News

Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear

7 minutes ago
Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre over teen’s death | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre over teen’s death

35 minutes ago
Thailand details offences behind French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand details offences behind French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation

1 hour ago
Thailand foreign tourist arrivals pass 21 million in 2026 | Thaiger Business News

Thailand foreign tourist arrivals pass 21 million in 2026

1 hour ago
Foreign minister warns Israeli ambassador over Israeli misconduct | Thaiger Politics News

Foreign minister warns Israeli ambassador over Israeli misconduct

2 hours ago
Thai woman found dead in Samut Prakan rented room after meeting dating-app contact | Thaiger News

Thai woman found dead in Samut Prakan rented room after meeting dating-app contact

2 hours ago
Free public registration to watch the Royal Barge Procession | Thaiger Thailand News

Free public registration to watch the Royal Barge Procession

3 hours ago
New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers | Thaiger Business News

New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers

4 hours ago
CP Group&#8217;s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service | Thaiger Business News

CP Group’s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service

4 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung | Thaiger News

Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung

5 hours ago
Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death

5 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s 8-baht bus services near end of the road | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok’s 8-baht bus services near end of the road

5 hours ago
Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme

5 hours ago
Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | Thaiger Phuket News

Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive

6 hours ago
Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash

6 hours ago
Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between

6 hours ago
Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days

6 hours ago
Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land

21 hours ago
2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre | Thaiger Crime News

2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre

22 hours ago
American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room

22 hours ago
CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final | Thaiger Phuket News

CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final

23 hours ago
Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings

24 hours ago
Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance | Thaiger Crime News

Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance

1 day ago
Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge

1 day ago
Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 8, 2026, 3:03 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.