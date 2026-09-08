Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre over teen’s death

Two Thai mothers are seeking answers and accountability from a child development and rehabilitation centre in Lampang after an altercation between two girls resulted in the death of a teenager with an intellectual disability.

The mothers visited the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women yesterday, September 7, seeking justice for their daughters. They said the incident occurred on the morning of April 22 while both girls were under the care of the centre and alleged that no staff member intervened.

One mother said her 17 year old daughter had been admitted to the centre because of her intellectual disability. The other said her 18 year old daughter had been placed there after developing depression following a sexual assault.

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According to the mothers, the older girl pushed the 17 year old, causing her to fall and hit her head on a curb. The younger girl was later taken to hospital, where she died from a brain haemorrhage.

The mothers said they attempted to obtain CCTV footage of the incident, but staff at the centre refused to provide it. They also alleged that the centre denied responsibility and told the families to pursue the matter against each other.

According to Channel 7, police have obtained footage of the incident. The footage reportedly shows other patients at the centre running to intervene, while staff members arrived later.

The 18 year old girl was arrested following the incident and detained at Lampang Central Prison, according to the report.

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The mothers said both girls were under the centre’s supervision when the incident occurred and argued that the facility should take responsibility and take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Paveena Hongsakul, founder of the Paveena Foundation, received the complaint and said she would coordinate the case with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

As of publication, neither the MSDHS nor the child development and rehabilitation centre in Lampang had issued a public statement on the case.

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