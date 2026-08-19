Drug offender’s father killed in explosion while fighting police

A Thai father in Chiang Rai lost his life in an explosion yesterday, August 18, while trying to hold off police to allow his son, who is wanted for drug offences, to escape from arrest.

Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) Division 3 and soldiers went to search a house in Huai Chomphu subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai district yesterday in an attempt to arrest the wanted suspect, 19 year old Sinlachai Prangpai-ngam. He reportedly possessed methamphetamine, locally known as Yaba, intended for sale.

Officers had to withdraw from the area shortly after arriving as Sinlachai and his father, 45 year old Weeraphan, were armed with a long shotgun, a sword, and a grenade.

Unexpectedly, the bomb in Weeraphan’s hand detonated on its own, resulting in his death. One police officer, Phongsak Khlangthaisong, was also injured by shrapnel. The officer was taken to Fang Hospital in Fang district, Chiang Mai. His condition was reported as safe.

Police then sought support from a forensic doctor, public prosecutor, local administration officials, forensic officers, and bomb disposal personnel for further investigation at the scene.

Officers found a shotgun inside the house and a long sword outside. A revolver was also found on the deceased’s waist.

A further review of Weeraphan’s criminal history revealed that he was also wanted in connection with a drug offence, having reportedly distributed drugs in the area.

According to the report on ThasiRath, Sinlachai managed to escape from the scene and remains at large. Investigations into his arrest are ongoing.

In a separate operation targeting drug offenders at a palm plantation in Narathiwat earlier this month, one of the suspects refused to cooperate with the police and opened fire, killing two officers at the scene. Three other officers were injured in the gunfight, and the suspect escaped.

Last September, a Thai police officer was killed while carrying out an operation to arrest a drug dealer in a rented room in Phuket. The other officers then forced their way into the room and killed the suspect, who had continued to resist arrest.

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