Dazed son found in Uthai Thani after bizarre dragon fruit incident

Reports yesterday emerged of a bewildering vanishment and an unforeseen rescue from Uthai Thani province. A 58 year old man made contact with local rescue authorities to inform them that his 29 year old son had gone missing in their village in Thong Luang, Huay Khot district, Uthai Thani.

The missing man’s father, Boonthum, relayed what transpired before Vichit’s sudden disappearance. He mentioned that on July 11, after his son returned from work, he had disappeared after eating two pieces of dragon fruit by the tree near their home. Boonthum and other relatives attempted an extensive search for him around the village but to no avail. The concerned father then suspected that his son might have fallen into the pond while washing his hands and soon contacted the rescue services for help.

The arrival of the rescue team saw them using long bamboo sticks to feel around the pond. After a futile search for more than an hour, Boonthum resorted to a local ritual believing it might help. He lit nine incense sticks by the pond and, with a prayer, floated Vichit’s pillow on the water, reported Sanook.

As the search carried on, they were notified that Vichit had been found, shocking everyone. He was discovered in a room behind his house, displaying signs of being in a daze. The sight of their found son brought his parents to tears.

When questioned about his disappearance by his mother, Vichit replied that after consuming the dragon fruits, he felt as if someone was covering his mouth and preventing him from speaking. He also mentioned seeing a beckoning figure, which prompted him to follow. During this time, he was reportedly unable to move or speak, regardless of seeing his father and relatives looking for him.

Following this, Vichit guided everyone to the dragon fruit tree and the room where he had been found. The two locations were about 50 metres away from the pond, where the extensive search effort had been focused. Having taken everyone through the locations, Vichit, along with his parents ignited incense and asked forgiveness from the dragon fruit tree. Subsequently, his sister put a protective amulet around his neck to ward off potential harm. The family then returned home.