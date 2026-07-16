Chinese woman accused of ‘repeated disturbances’ in Pai

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 3:06 PM
1 minute read
Chinese woman accused of ‘repeated disturbances’ in Pai | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ คนล้านนา

A Chinese woman was arrested after physically assaulting a Thai woman outside a pharmacy in Pai district, Mae Hong Son, on July 13.

The victim reported the incident to officers at Pai Police Station on the day of the assault. The attacker was identified as a Chinese national named Su Qui. The pharmacy owner provided CCTV footage to investigators as evidence for the complaint.

Speaking to a local media outlet, the pharmacy owner said the Thai woman was standing outside the shop while holding her baby when the incident occurred. Su approached the Thai woman, allegedly without any prior confrontation, and pulled her hair.

Thai woman assaulted by Chinese woman in Pai, Mae Hong Son
Photo via Facebook/ คนล้านนา

The shop owner said there had been no argument or conversation between the two women before the assault. He added that he and the victim’s husband tried to stop the Chinese suspect from leaving, but she managed to escape before police arrived.

After details of the incident circulated on social media, locals claimed the accused had previously caused disturbances in the community. However, those allegations have not yet been verified by police.

Investigators later obtained an arrest warrant from the Mae Hong Son Provincial Court, adding that the woman may interfere with witnesses or evidence related to the case.

Chinese pulls hair of Thai woman in Pai
Photo via Facebook/ คนล้านนา

Police then arrested Su on July 15. The accused is charged under Section 391 of the Criminal Code with physically assaulting another person, an offence punishable by up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

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She also faces a charge under Section 397 of the Criminal Code for causing distress, annoyance or embarrassment to another person, which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Several Thai netizens urged officials to deport the Chinese woman, citing her repeated disturbance within the community. Relevant government departments have not yet made a statement regarding the deportation.

Hair pulling case Pai Mae Hong Son
Photo via Facebook/ คนล้านนา

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 3:06 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.