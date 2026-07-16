Chinese woman accused of ‘repeated disturbances’ in Pai

A Chinese woman was arrested after physically assaulting a Thai woman outside a pharmacy in Pai district, Mae Hong Son, on July 13.

The victim reported the incident to officers at Pai Police Station on the day of the assault. The attacker was identified as a Chinese national named Su Qui. The pharmacy owner provided CCTV footage to investigators as evidence for the complaint.

Speaking to a local media outlet, the pharmacy owner said the Thai woman was standing outside the shop while holding her baby when the incident occurred. Su approached the Thai woman, allegedly without any prior confrontation, and pulled her hair.

The shop owner said there had been no argument or conversation between the two women before the assault. He added that he and the victim’s husband tried to stop the Chinese suspect from leaving, but she managed to escape before police arrived.

After details of the incident circulated on social media, locals claimed the accused had previously caused disturbances in the community. However, those allegations have not yet been verified by police.

Investigators later obtained an arrest warrant from the Mae Hong Son Provincial Court, adding that the woman may interfere with witnesses or evidence related to the case.

Police then arrested Su on July 15. The accused is charged under Section 391 of the Criminal Code with physically assaulting another person, an offence punishable by up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

She also faces a charge under Section 397 of the Criminal Code for causing distress, annoyance or embarrassment to another person, which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Several Thai netizens urged officials to deport the Chinese woman, citing her repeated disturbance within the community. Relevant government departments have not yet made a statement regarding the deportation.