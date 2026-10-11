Chinese tourist jumps into water at Chiang Mai attraction

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Chinese tourist jumps into water at Chiang Mai attraction
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A 23 year old Chinese tourist was taken to hospital after jumping into a body of water at a Chiang Mai tourist attraction on the evening of Saturday, 10 October. Hang Dong Police are investigating why.

Police received a report of the incident at about 7.20pm and sent patrol officers to check the scene.

Rescue workers from Nong Khuai gave the man first aid before taking him to Chiang Mai Klaimor Hospital, where doctors could check his condition and safety. His condition has not been reported.

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No relatives were at the scene. Officers found his passport and a business card from his accommodation, and contacted the accommodation to help trace his family and inform them.

Police have not given a reason for the jump and are still establishing the facts. The attraction was not named in the report.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of self-harm, help is available. In Thailand, the Department of Mental Health hotline is 1323 (24 hours, Thai language). Samaritans of Thailand offers English-language support on 02 713 6793.

Chinese tourist jumps into water at Chiang Mai attraction | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online
Chinese tourist jumps into water at Chiang Mai attraction | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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