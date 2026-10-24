Chiang Rai senator wants digital border passes to shorten Mae Sai queues

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 24, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Chiang Rai senator wants digital border passes to shorten Mae Sai queues
Photo courtesy of Bangmuang

A senator for Chiang Rai has asked the agencies running the Mae Sai crossing to put more staff on at busy hours and to turn the existing electronic border pass into a service that handles the whole process, from checking documents to paying the fee.

Maneerat Khemawong set out the proposals on Friday, October 23, pointing to the queues that build at the crossing into Tachileik in Myanmar.

Mae Sai is the main land route between the two countries in the north, carrying trade, tourism and the daily travel of people who live on both sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

She asked for more officers at peak times, orderly queueing and a review of the document checks, while saying none of it should weaken immigration control or national security.

The border pass itself is where she wants most of the change. Applicants now move through separate steps to file, have the documents checked, collect the pass and pay, which she said costs time and crowds the counters.

Thailand already takes applications electronically through an E-Border Pass system, and she asked whether that could be extended to pre-checks, booked slots, status updates, results and payment.

On money she asked for fee schedules to be published and itemised by their legal basis, and for electronic payment with receipts that can be checked afterwards.

Related Articles

She also asked that Thai fees be shown separately from anything charged on the Myanmar side, because each country sets its own.

She added that an extra charge should not be called unlawful until the detail of that particular item has been checked, which is as close as the proposals come to naming a complaint.

Later stages could show estimated waiting times on a website and on screens at the crossing, with separate lanes by document type. She pointed to Hong Kong and Macau as the model.

None of this is policy yet. The proposals go to the agencies that run the crossing, and none has said whether it will take them up.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 24, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Thai floods recede to 16 provinces, with 64 deaths where water remains Thailand News

Thai floods recede to 16 provinces, with 64 deaths where water remains

2 hours ago
Sam Sen Road diversion extended to the end of the year for Purple Line work Transport News

Sam Sen Road diversion extended to the end of the year for Purple Line work

3 hours ago
Pattaya police investigate death of Chinese man after fall from condominium Pattaya News

Pattaya police investigate death of Chinese man after fall from condominium

3 hours ago
Phuket checks two unlicensed hotels after pushing to ease licence rules Phuket News

Phuket checks two unlicensed hotels after pushing to ease licence rules

4 hours ago
Chinese businesswoman held in Bangkok over 500 million baht customs fraud Crime News

Chinese businesswoman held in Bangkok over 500 million baht customs fraud

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 24 October: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 24 October: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

7 hours ago
Phuket Blue Tree immigration office closes amid staff crisis Phuket News

Phuket Blue Tree immigration office closes amid staff crisis

21 hours ago
Road raging rider at large for assaulting woman who sounded horn Bangkok News

Road raging rider at large for assaulting woman who sounded horn

21 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Taipei, Kaohsiung flights on Oct 23-24 Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels Taipei, Kaohsiung flights on Oct 23-24

22 hours ago
Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks

23 hours ago
Khao San Road businesses ask PM to ease midnight closing rules Bangkok News

Khao San Road businesses ask PM to ease midnight closing rules

24 hours ago
Beer-lured theft suspect caught after court escape left owner afraid Pattaya News

Beer-lured theft suspect caught after court escape left owner afraid

1 day ago
Government puts proposed exit levy on hold to protect tourism Thailand News

Government puts proposed exit levy on hold to protect tourism

1 day ago
Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills Crime News

Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills

1 day ago
State railway seeks billions from CP-backed airport train operator Business News

State railway seeks billions from CP-backed airport train operator

1 day ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network Bangkok News

Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network

2 days ago
Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok&#8217;s Sathorn pier Bangkok News

Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok’s Sathorn pier

2 days ago
British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute Thai Life

British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute

2 days ago
Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours Business News

Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours

2 days ago
Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling Thailand News

Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling

2 days ago
Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks Politics News

Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks

2 days ago
Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors Thailand News

Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors

2 days ago
Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31 Phuket News

Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleBangkok police run a donor heart from Don Mueang to hospital in 19 minutes