Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 31, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Police in Chiang Rai are hunting two gunmen who shot dead the director of a Chinese school in Mae Fah Luang district on Friday, October 30.

The shooting happened at about 11am at the school in Village 27, Mae Salong Nai subdistrict. The victim, Sirasit (surname withheld), was shot with a 9mm firearm outside the school’s meeting room. Mae Fah Luang Police Station is investigating.

A 49 year old construction foreman working at the school, Sakchai (surname withheld), told reporters he saw two strangers around the site at about 10am. He said they walked around the area and sat at its edge for 20 to 30 minutes. Workers assumed they were job seekers, as strangers often stopped by to watch the work.

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At about 11am, Sakchai and the crew heard two gunshots in quick succession and ran to the meeting room. They found Sirasit face down in a pool of blood by the door.

Sakchai ran to fetch a senior teacher and rode a motorbike to find a doctor. Sirasit’s son Prasong arrived and took him to Mae Fah Luang Hospital, where he died.

Sakchai said both gunmen wore helmets that hid their faces. He said they ran away through the back of the school.

He also said a suspicious yellow and blue taxi parked at the school gate at around the same time. A man got out and walked around talking on his phone before the shots were fired.

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The Mae Fah Luang Police Station superintendent and investigators visited the scene with a forensic team. Police said the exact cause is still being investigated, and the hunt for the gunmen continues.

Locals told reporters Sirasit was jailed on drug charges for more than 20 years and was released in 2019. They said he then became the school director. Some locals suggested the killing could be linked to his past or to his blunt manner. Police have not verified these claims.

Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room
Photo courtesy of Matichon
Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room
Photo courtesy of Matichon
Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room
Photo courtesy of Matichon

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 31, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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