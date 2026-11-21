Photo courtesy of Prachachat

Thailand plans to declare a pollution control zone covering more than 100 kilometres of the Kok, Sai and Ruak rivers over contamination blamed on mining in Myanmar, and a tourism group says Chiang Rai hotel bookings have fallen below 50%. Thai and Myanmar officials meet in Bangkok on November 25 and 26.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had ordered the zone, which would last about six months and could reach 500 metres to 1 kilometre inland. Measures could include bans on activities that release toxins, round-the-clock monitoring and controls on moving chemicals.

The Pollution Control Department is due to submit the proposal on November 27, and the National Environment Board, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri, will receive the plan on December 2.

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Anutin raised the pollution with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC meeting in Shenzhen yesterday, November 20, and Xi said China would cooperate and offer technical support for water monitoring.

The Chiang Rai Tourism Business Association said bookings, usually 70% to 80% at the start of the high season, were below 50%, though only four of 18 districts were affected and attractions such as the Mae Chan hot springs do not rely on the polluted rivers.

In Mae Sai, the restaurant operators’ association said sales at its more than 400 members had fallen by 50%, and about half had put their shops up for lease.

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Deputy Agriculture Minister Piyarat Tiyapairat said the latest tests found no readings above the standard in Chiang Rai rice, and cooperatives had bought 2,000 tonnes from local farmers.

Earlier this week, Anutin ordered clean drinking water for residents after high turbidity disrupted tap water in Mae Sai. The Department of Disease Control has told residents of five Mae Sai subdistricts not to drink, cook with or make ice from Sai River water.

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