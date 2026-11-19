Chiang Rai authorities sent rice samples from the Mae Sai area for official arsenic testing after concerns over pollution in the Sai River prompted some rice mills and exporters to slow their purchases from local farmers.

Chiang Rai Deputy Provincial Governor Norasak Suksomboon visited the Mae Sai Agricultural Cooperative on November 17 to observe the random collection of rice samples.

The sampling was also attended by the district chief, provincial commerce and agriculture officials, the head of the Chiang Rai Rice Mill Association and researchers from Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna.

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Norasak told reporters that the province wanted reliable scientific results from a government agency to reassure buyers and consumers. He acknowledged that a private laboratory had already reported finding no contamination in rice produced in the area.

The head of the Chiang Rai Rice Mill Association said exporters in central Thailand had slowed their purchases of rice from Chiang Rai because of concerns about possible contamination.

The situation has affected local farmers, but the association said provincial rice mills were ready to resume purchasing rice immediately once official test results confirmed its quality.

Researchers involved in the testing said the samples would be assessed against Codex standards, which set maximum arsenic limits of 0.2 milligrammes per kilogramme for white rice and 0.35 milligrammes per kilogramme for brown rice.

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Preliminary results are expected on November 20. Chiang Rai authorities plan to publish the findings and coordinate with relevant agencies to restore confidence in local rice, allowing mills and exporters to resume normal purchasing.

Regarding concerns about drinking water, Norasak maintained that tap water production and distribution in Mae Sai and other parts of Chiang Rai remained within safety standards.

The rice testing follows months of concern over pollution in the Sai River, which forms part of the Thailand-Myanmar border.

Arsenic levels in the river reportedly reached 28 times the permitted standard in early August, according to the regional Pollution Control Office.

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High turbidity levels also disrupted water treatment operations. On November 5, Mae Sai’s treatment plant reportedly recorded turbidity of 14,000 NTU and was unable to process the water adequately, affecting tap water supplies to 14 villages.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed government agencies to provide clean drinking water to affected residents. Relevant ministries are also investigating whether the contamination has entered the food supply chain.

Waste from rare earth mining operations in Myanmar’s Shan State is among the suspected sources of the pollution, although investigations have not confirmed the origin.

Officials from Thailand and Myanmar are scheduled to hold discussions on the issue towards the end of November.

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