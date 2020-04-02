image
image
Northern Thailand

Chiang Rai puts strict conditions on people entering the province

Anukul

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Chiang Rai puts strict conditions on people entering the province | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: chiangmaicitylife.com
As of yesterday, the Governor of Chiang Rai Prajon Pratyakul issued an order that ‘everyone entering Chiang Rai province will have to wear a face mask and undergo screening at checkpoints’.

“This order will apply to all visitors whether, on foot, private vehicles or public transport, those who cannot provide evidence of being a local resident or having a workplace in Chiang Rai will be denied entry, as well as those who do not wear a facemask or refuses to undergo the screening process.”

For the people who are allowed entry, they must provide their name, address and telephone number to checkpoint officials and strictly follow the guidelines as suggested by the Ministry of Public Health, including maintaining the distance of at least one metre between anyone and regularly wash their hands.

Vehicles that are carrying supplies and products for selling or manufacturing in the province are allowed to enter the province but they have to undergo the screening procedure as well.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thaivisa

Authorities are cracking down and enforcing the ban on on public gatherings under the the state of emergency declared to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic last week. 22 people were arrested at a drug party in Chiang Rai yesterday for “gathering in defiance of the Emergency Decree”. 10 men and 12 women between the ages of 20 and 30 were nabbed at a hotel in the province’s main city district.

(Gamblers also arrested in Phuket, below)

The 22 were attending a pool party where alcohol and drugs such as ecstasy and ketamine were allegedly being sold. Police confiscated 237,000 baht in cash found in a bag, along with illicit drugs for evidence.

An initial investigation showed that a 24 year old man from Trat province in Thailand’s east, on the Cambodian border, had been holding parties at the hotel since last Thursday. It’s believed he started holding the parties because most public venues are unavailable during the virus scare.

Chiang Rai’s governor says police raided the hotel in tambon Tha Sut after a tip-off.

Apart from drug charges, the detainees will also be punished for defying the Emergency Decree, which bans gatherings. The penalty is two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. Chiang Rai has 5 confirmed coronavirus cases.

In a related development, 6 gamblers were arrested in Phuket near the island’s Muang district yesterday.

The detainees were identified as 51 year old Natthawut, 55 year old Suwit, 40 year old Charoon, 48 year old Praiwan, 28 year old Natthapol and 39 year old Natthapong. No surnames were added to the report. Police say that while some were wearing masks to potentially protect themselves from the coronavirus, they were violating the Emergency Decree by sitting around a table to play the games. Gambling is officially illegal in Thailand, apart from the bi-monthly lottery.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Search on for tour bus passengers after three test positive for Covid-19

Anukul

Published

1 week ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Search on for tour bus passengers after three test positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Dreamstime.com

Authorities in Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand, have been tracking down 3 passengers who have tested positive for Covid-19. The passengers were travelling on a VIP tour bus from Bangkok to Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai disrtict.

Chiang Rai deputy governor, Mr. Pasakorn Boonyalak, and Dr. Tossathep Boonthong, the provincial health chief, say…

“…that they are asking passengers on Sombat Tour Company’s bus No 16-3473, which left Bangkok for Chiang Saen on March 21 at 7.15pm, to report to provincial health officials for all fellow travellers now need to be screened.”

All three confirmed Covid-19 cases from the bus are now being treated at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and senior health officials accepted the delivery of Chinese medical supplies, at the Public Health Ministry, from Mr. Yang Zen, the Chinese chargé airfares. The medical supplies consists of 100,000 hygienic face masks, 10,000 N95 face masks, 2,000 protective gowns and 332 Covid-19 test kits.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Authorities searching for bus travellers in Chiang Rai after passenger tests positive

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 week ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Authorities searching for bus travellers in Chiang Rai after passenger tests positive | The Thaiger

Authorities in Chiang Rai are trying to track down the passengers of a tour bus after three tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The bus was travelling from Bangkok to the Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai in northern Thailand. The three, all from the same family, are being treated in hospital. A spokesman for Chiang Rai’s health department has announced all fellow bus passengers now need to be screened.

Chiang Rai’s deputy governor and the the provincial health department chief told Thai media on yesterday that they are asking passengers on Sombat Tour Company’s bus No 16-3473, which left Bangkok for Chiang Saen on Saturday at 7.15pm, to report to the provincial health department for screening.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and senior health officials yesterday accepted the delivery of Chinese medical supplies at the Public Health Department, from Yang Zen, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand.

The supplies include 100,000 hygienic facemasks, 10,000 N95 facemasks, 2,000 protective gowns and 332 Covid-19 test kits.

The health minister said that Yang expressed China’s appreciation for the help that the Thai government offered to China many years ago during the SARS epidemic saying the Chinese government wants to reciprocate and help the Thai people at this time.

Yang reportedly said that “the best weapon to fight the virus is friendship and mutual help.” Anutin thanked the Chinese government for its help at a time when Thailand is also facing a crisis.

China reported just 78 new cases of the deadly virus yesterday, the vast majority brought from overseas. Epidemiologists have expressed fears of a second wave of infections in China and urges Chinese authorities not to ‘get back to normal’ too soon. The first new case in nearly a week was reported in Wuhan yesterday.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

