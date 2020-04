Chiang Rai puts strict conditions on people entering the province | The Thaiger

As of yesterday, the Governor of Chiang Rai Prajon Pratyakul issued an order that ‘everyone entering Chiang Rai province will have to wear a face mask and undergo screening at checkpoints’.

“This order will apply to all visitors whether, on foot, private vehicles or public transport, those who cannot provide evidence of being a local resident or having a workplace in Chiang Rai will be denied entry, as well as those who do not wear a facemask or refuses to undergo the screening process.”

For the people who are allowed entry, they must provide their name, address and telephone number to checkpoint officials and strictly follow the guidelines as suggested by the Ministry of Public Health, including maintaining the distance of at least one metre between anyone and regularly wash their hands.

Vehicles that are carrying supplies and products for selling or manufacturing in the province are allowed to enter the province but they have to undergo the screening procedure as well.

SOURCE: The Nation

