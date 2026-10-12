Chiang Rai police finds 350kg meth hidden in water truck

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 4:02 PM
2 minutes read
Chiang Rai police finds 350kg meth hidden in water truck
Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested two people in a Chiang Rai drug bust yesterday, October 11, after discovering 350 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine concealed in a secret compartment beneath a truck carrying bottled water.

The suspects were allegedly transporting the drugs from the Mae Sai border area to Samut Prakan province, with the driver reportedly admitting that he had completed three previous drug deliveries for 300,000 baht each.

Officers from Phan Police Station intercepted the white delivery truck at the Pu Kaeng checkpoint on Phahonyothin Road in Mae Yen subdistrict, Phan district, at around 10am.

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The two suspects were identified as Worawut, a 32 year old man, and Phapatsara, a 33 year old woman, both from Nong Khai province.

Chiang Rai police finds 350kg meth hidden in water truck | News by Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Police had received intelligence about a suspected drug shipment travelling from Thailand’s northern border towards the country’s central provinces and were inspecting vehicles passing through the checkpoint.

When the truck arrived, officers noticed signs that its cargo bed had been modified. After unloading packs of bottled water, they discovered a concealed compartment beneath the floor, covered by a metal plate.

Inside, investigators found 350 plastic packages containing approximately one kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine each, bringing the total seizure to 350 kilogrammes.

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Police confirmed that the shipment was travelling from the Mae Sai area towards Samut Prakan. Police also seized mobile phones and other evidence during the operation.

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During questioning, Worawut reportedly told investigators that he had met a man while delivering bottled water in Mae Sai district around July.

The man allegedly offered to pay him to transport vehicles containing concealed drugs to Samut Prakan.

Chiang Rai police finds 350kg meth hidden in water truck | News by Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Worawut reportedly admitted to completing three previous deliveries using the same arrangement, earning 300,000 baht per trip. The latest journey would have been his fourth, but police intercepted the shipment before it reached its destination.

Both suspects were taken to Phan Hospital for urine drug tests, which returned negative results.

They were subsequently charged with jointly possessing Category 1 narcotics with intent to distribute for commercial purposes and were transferred to Phan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify the person who allegedly arranged the deliveries and other possible members of the trafficking operation.

In related news:

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 4:02 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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