Headman apologises after 11 sakura trees cut at Doi Pui as probe widens

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 26, 2026, 6:07 PM
2 minutes read
Headman apologises after 11 sakura trees cut at Doi Pui as probe widens
Photo via NBT Chiang Mai

After volunteers cut down 15 trees without permission at a popular Chiang Mai viewpoint earlier this month, the local headman apologised today, October 26, and pledged to work with villagers to protect the site.

The trees included 11 Thai sakura planted by villagers near a pavilion associated with King Rama IX at Ban Hmong Doi Pui, inside Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. Police have since identified seven people suspected of involvement in the cutting.

Suthep subdistrict headman Methaphan Phuchakritdapa apologised for the incident during a joint inspection of the damaged viewpoint. He said villagers remained committed to protecting the area and promised further discussions on how the community and relevant agencies should maintain the historically significant site.

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Headman apologises after 11 sakura trees cut at Doi Pui as probe widens | News by Thaiger
The viewpoint before the trees were cut, Jan. 2018 | Photo via Facebook/Checkin Chiangmai

The inspection involved officials from Protected Areas Regional Office 16, Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, Suthep Municipality, Phuping Rajanives Police Station and local administrative offices.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence against the seven identified individuals before issuing summonses or potentially seeking arrest warrants.

Police are also examining the involvement of local politicians, government officials, volunteers and anyone who may have instructed the group to remove the trees.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has ordered officials to expedite the investigation. National park officers confirmed that legal proceedings would continue despite the apologies.

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The controversy began in mid-October when before-and-after photographs circulated online, showing a hillside previously covered with flowering trees reduced to stumps and piles of timber.

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Headman apologises after 11 sakura trees cut at Doi Pui as probe widens | News by Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Villagers had planted the trees from 2007 onwards, and the pink blossoms had become a popular feature of the viewpoint during Chiang Mai’s cool season.

Park officers found that 15 trees had been cut into 46 sections, including 11 wild Himalayan cherry trees, commonly known as Thai sakura.

The cutting occurred during a clean-up involving approximately 40 to 50 volunteers. Park officials said they had granted verbal permission to clean and improve the pavilion grounds, but had not authorised the removal of trees.

Headman apologises after 11 sakura trees cut at Doi Pui as probe widens | News by Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Some volunteers reportedly explained that the trees obstructed views of the pavilion and that falling leaves made the area look untidy.

They said they had intended to replace the trees with flowers, apologised for the damage and maintained that they had not meant to cause harm.

Park officers filed a police complaint on October 22 over suspected violations of national park and forestry laws. The investigation remains ongoing, with no arrests or formal charges confirmed.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 26, 2026, 6:07 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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