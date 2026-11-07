Car crashes into Lampang horse carriage, injuring two people and horse

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Car crashes into Lampang horse carriage, injuring two people and horse
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A saloon car crashed into the back of a Lampang horse carriage on the Lampang-Ngao road in northern Thailand at about 6.30pm local time yesterday, November 6, injuring the carriage driver, his woman passenger and the horse pulling them. The woman went to hospital with an injury to her left leg, and the horse was waiting for a vet to assess its wounds.

Rescue workers from Sawang Nakhon Lampang went to the scene, a frontage road beside the Lampang Highway on the inbound side towards Lampang town, opposite a Thai Watsadu home improvement store. They found the rear of the carriage wrecked and the front of the car damaged by the impact.

The man driving the carriage had minor injuries and chose not to go to hospital, while rescue workers took the woman for treatment. The horse had injuries to its legs, its back and the right side of its body, and it was bleeding from the nose.

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The two were on their way home within Lampang town when the car, which was travelling behind them, hit the carriage. Early questioning at the scene, reported by Amarin TV, suggested the car driver may not have seen the carriage or may not have taken enough care, and that the horse may have lost its footing and fallen onto the road.

Police have not yet established the cause of the crash, and they plan to question those involved and take further steps under the law.

Horse-drawn carriages are a symbol of Lampang, and the Tourism Council of Lampang put the number operating in the province at about 100 in 2024, when a Thaiger report found that the carriage trade was struggling to attract younger drivers.

Car crashes into Lampang horse carriage, injuring two people and horse | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Car crashes into Lampang horse carriage, injuring two people and horse | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Car crashes into Lampang horse carriage, injuring two people and horse | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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