A 71 year old monk was found dead in a rice field behind a monastery in Buriram yesterday, November 24, more than 10 days after he reportedly disappeared. Police are investigating the circumstances of his death and awaiting forensic results.

The deceased, identified as Rom Winthachai, was found approximately 100 metres behind Ban Khok Sawang Monastery in Phathai Rin subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat district.

The monastery’s abbot reported the discovery to Lam Plai Mat Police Station. Rom was originally from Khao Suan Kwang district in Khon Kaen.

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Officers found him lying face down in the field. His robe was knotted behind his neck and attached to a bamboo pole approximately one metre long. A yellow nylon rope was also found around his left leg.

Police collected several items from the scene, including sandals, a head torch, medicated balm and 300 baht in cash. Investigators initially estimated that he had been dead for at least 10 days.

Police questioned the abbot, 58 year old Sathianpong, who lived in accommodation next to Rom’s. He said Rom had stayed at the monastery for approximately three months.

According to Sathianpong, he first met Rom at a bus terminal in Khon Kaen, where he found him crying alone. Rom reportedly said his family had forced him out of their home and that he had nowhere to go. He expressed a desire to become a monk, prompting the abbot to invite him to the monastery.

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The abbot also said Rom had previously complained that someone was pursuing him and threatening to hurt him over debts amounting to several tens of thousands of baht.

Rom later disappeared from the monastery. Sathianpong initially believed he had returned to his hometown in Khon Kaen before a local working in a nearby rice field discovered the body and alerted him.

The abbot also told investigators that he suspected a honey vendor who had temporarily stayed at the monastery might have information about Rom’s disappearance.

Sathianpong said he had allowed the vendor to stay at the monastery and kept his identity card temporarily as a precaution. The vendor and Rom reportedly became close because both came from Khon Kaen.

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At around 8pm on November 12, the vendor told the abbot he intended to leave and asked for his identity card back. Sathianpong said he returned it without suspecting anything unusual, after which the man left.

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Another monk at the monastery, 58 year old Kanchit, told Channel 7 that he heard Rom crying for help on the night of November 12. When he checked Rom’s accommodation the following morning, he found the room empty and belongings scattered across the floor.

The village headman told reporters that Rom had spent one Buddhist Lent at the monastery and had no known disputes with residents. However, he said the monk had appeared stressed and distracted during alms rounds and frequently spoke about people coming to collect debts from him.

Police are awaiting forensic examination results and reviewing CCTV footage to establish what happened to Rom. The cause and circumstances of his death have not yet been confirmed.

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