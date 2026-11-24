Nearly 20 pet cats have died in a village in Nang Rong district, Buriram, after falling ill one after another, with the district livestock office suspecting feline panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper.

Officials inspected the village yesterday, November 23, and will send samples from the cats for laboratory tests to confirm the cause.

Owners told officials their cats first became lethargic and stopped eating, then grew weaker over several days until they died. Some households have lost every cat, and owners, who do not know the cause, fear it will reach other pets.

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A 52 year old resident said his household kept four cats aged about one to two years. He said they began falling ill and dying even though they had been vaccinated earlier. He is keeping a close watch on any of his cats that are still alive.

A police rescue volunteer from the village said two of his four cats had died, and one of the two survivors had stopped eating.

Nang Rong district livestock officer Nopporn Suadprakhon said the symptoms pointed to feline distemper, a highly contagious and often fatal disease that spreads between cats and hits unvaccinated cats hardest.

He stressed that the disease is not yet confirmed, and his office will test samples from the sick cats to find the real cause and plan measures to stop it spreading.

Nopporn advised dog and cat owners to check their animals often and, if a pet becomes lethargic, stops eating or shows any other unusual sign, to separate it from other animals and take it to a vet at once. He also urged owners to keep their pets’ vaccinations on schedule.

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