Buriram abbot drove 40km to avoid being seen buying meth

A Buddhist abbot in Buriram was arrested and defrocked after allegedly travelling nearly 40 kilometres to collect methamphetamine, telling police he deliberately avoided buying drugs near his temple because he feared local worshippers would recognise him.

Administrative officers and police from Ban Bua Police Station arrested the abbot and another man, believed to be the driver, yesterday, October 8, in Prakhon Chai district.

Officers reported finding 13 methamphetamine pills, known locally as yaba, concealed in a trouser pocket.

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The 44 year old abbot had been serving at a temple in Ban Kruat district, while the other suspect, a 34 year old man identified as Apisit, lived in the Prakhon Chai area.

During questioning, Apisit reportedly told investigators that the abbot had transferred him 400 baht to purchase methamphetamine for them to share.

The abbot was then expected to be driven from his temple to an agreed meeting point in another district to collect the drugs.

According to police, the abbot admitted paying for the drugs and said he had been using methamphetamine for some time.

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He explained that he had been ordained for approximately eight years and had begun taking drugs because he felt lonely during Buddhist Lent.

The Buriram abbot also admitted that he chose to travel almost 40 kilometres to Prakhon Chai because he did not want people near his temple to become suspicious or recognise him while he was obtaining drugs.

Following the arrest, officers arranged for the abbot to leave the monkhood before proceeding with criminal charges.

Both men were charged with unauthorised possession and consumption of a Category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine. They were subsequently handed over for further legal proceedings.

In a separate incident last month, another Buriram abbot and three monks were arrested following a drug investigation involving 184 methamphetamine pills. That case involved a different temple and suspects.

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