Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 4:14 PM
1 minute read
Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son
Photo via Amarin News and AThaiRath

A Thai man was found dead in a canal in Phetchabun province, allegedly after he escaped abuse at the hands of his drug-addicted son.

The body of Sopha was discovered in a canal in Si Thep district yesterday, July 12, after he had been missing since July 7.

According to his wife, she returned from Bangkok after learning of his disappearance and joined residents and rescue volunteers in searching for him.

She believed her husband, who was blind in one eye, fled home because he feared their 28 year old son, whom she claimed had become aggressive due to drug use.

Thai man found dead after escaping drug-addicted son
Photo via ThaiRath

She told investigators that their drug-addicted son had allegedly pressured Sopha to steal from residents to obtain money for drugs. Unable to cope with the situation, she said she had moved to Bangkok for work.

One of the locals told Channel 7 that he had seen the son accompanying Sopha to a bank to withdrew a disability welfare payment shortly before the disappearance.

The search ended yesterday when a deputy village head found Sopha’s body floating face down in a canal about three kilometres from his home.

Related Articles

Rescue workers said the body had injuries to the arms and legs but were unable to determine how the wounds had occurred. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Father escapes drug-addicted son
Photo via ThaiRath

The deputy village head told investigators that he believed Sopha would have struggled to reach the canal alone because of his impaired vision and urged police to investigate all possible circumstances surrounding the death.

The deceased’s son denied assaulting his father. He told reporters that he had never physically abused him, describing their previous interactions as jokes, and said he did not know how his father died.

Officers from Si Thep Police Station are continuing the Phetchabun canal death investigation while awaiting the autopsy findings before deciding on any further legal action.

Latest Thailand News
Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road Bangkok News

Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road

1 minute ago
Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son Northern Thailand News

Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son

56 minutes ago
Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam Thailand News

Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam

2 hours ago
Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire Phuket News

Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire

2 hours ago
Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend

4 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills

6 hours ago
Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend Bangkok News

Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend

7 hours ago
&#8216;It&#8217;s my fault&#8217;: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate Bangkok News

‘It’s my fault’: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate

7 hours ago
At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok Bangkok News

At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok

7 hours ago
From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned Bangkok News

From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned

8 hours ago
Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence Thailand News

Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence

24 hours ago
Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home Northern Thailand News

Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home

1 day ago
Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension Thailand News

Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension

1 day ago
Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border

1 day ago
Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence

1 day ago
Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning

1 day ago
Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300 Thailand News

Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300

1 day ago
Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants Thailand News

Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants

1 day ago
Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick Eastern Thailand News

Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick

1 day ago
Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack Thailand News

Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack

1 day ago
Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe Thailand News

Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe

1 day ago
Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant Thailand News

Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant

1 day ago
Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site Thailand News

Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site

1 day ago
Japanese woman stitches housemate&#8217;s mouth closed Thailand News

Japanese woman stitches housemate’s mouth closed

2 days ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 4:14 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.