Black bag stuffed with over 100 wet underwear found in Buriram

Police in Buriram are investigating a possible underwear theft after a woman found a black plastic bag containing more than 100 wet underwear dumped in her garden.

The bag was discovered on the afternoon of October 13 in a pandan garden in Ban Kruat subdistrict, Ban Kruat district, after 54 year old Ueai Phromprakhon went outside.

Ueai initially thought someone had dumped rubbish in the garden. When she opened the bag, she found a large amount of underwear belonging to both men and women, including bras and underpants.

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She estimated there were at least 100 items inside. Some were still attached to clothes hangers, while all of them were damp and had not dried.

Ueai said she believed the underwear may have been stolen from homes where it had been left hanging out to dry.

She contacted a younger acquaintance, Puii, to come and look at the bag. Puii recorded a video before police at Ban Kruat Police Station were called to inspect the items.

Puii later posted the footage on Facebook, asking anyone who had lost underwear to come forward and claim it.

Some commenters said large amounts of underwear had disappeared from their homes, while others joked that the thief appeared to have taken underwear from across the whole village.

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Ueai said she had never noticed anything unusual in the garden before and had no idea why the bag was dumped there.

She suspected the underwear had been stolen from homes in the area, noting that residents in Ban Kruat had previously reported similar thefts.

She added that she did not know whether the person responsible had a sexual motive or intended to resell the underwear, and urged police to track them down.

Police took the black bag and its contents to Ban Kruat Police Station. They suspect it was dumped by the same person behind earlier underwear thefts in the area, after some victims had already reported underwear being stolen from outside their homes.

As of the latest report, nobody had come forward to claim any of the underwear, and investigators are gathering evidence to identify the suspect and pursue legal action.

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