Arsenic in Sai River cuts Mae Sai tap water to 14 villages

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Arsenic above the safety standard and abnormally high turbidity in the Sai River led the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) to cut Mae Sai tap water supplies to 14 villages in Chiang Rai to 60% of normal on November 5. The governor said yesterday, November 6, that output had recovered to about 80%.

Chiang Rai Governor Chuchip Pongchai inspected the river at Ban Tham Pha Chom, in the Hua Fai area of Mae Sai district, at about 2pm yesterday, together with PWA and Pollution Control Department officials. The level of the Sai had dropped, leaving the contaminants more concentrated, and residents of the affected villages had not been getting enough water, while Chuchip said the province had taken control of the response and the situation was improving.

PWA Mae Sai branch manager Khomsan Sanma said the raw water pumped from the Sai on November 5 was abnormally cloudy. Preliminary tests found arsenic above the standard and turbidity of 14,000 NTU (nephelometric turbidity units), more than the treatment plant can handle, against normal readings of 800 to 1,000 NTU in the dry season and 3,000 to 6,000 NTU in flood.

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Piyanut Suangkham, director of the water quality, air and noise management division at the Regional Environment and Pollution Control Office 1 in Chiang Mai, said readings in the Sai peaked at 28 times the standard in early August and have since eased to an average of 0.012 to 0.017 milligrammes per litre, which is still high. Her office puts the contamination down to rain in the upstream catchment washing chemicals into the river, and September tests found the Kok, Ruak and Mekong rivers within the standard.

As an emergency measure, the PWA has set up reserve tanks of tap water to hand out to residents. Its longer-term plan includes diverting Mekong water to Mae Sai district and pumping Mekong water from a new waterworks in Chiang Saen once it is finished.

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In May last year, a regional pollution control report found arsenic at about 49 times the national limit in the Sai River at Ban Pa Sang Ngam in Koh Chang subdistrict, and on October 8 the Department of Disease Control warned residents of five Mae Sai subdistricts not to drink Sai River water, cook with it or make ice from it, or eat fish caught in the river. It advised people to use standard bottled water or tap water that local agencies have checked, and to see health officials if they develop unusual symptoms.

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