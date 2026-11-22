Photo courtesy of Thairath

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered northern provinces, above all Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, to enforce burning laws in full against anyone setting fire to weeds, forests or crop residue before the PM2.5 smog season. Provincial officials must also step up patrols and keep firefighting crews and equipment ready to move in as soon as burning is found.

Anutin gave the order at 11am yesterday, November 21, as he chaired a meeting of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command at Government House in Bangkok, which had been called mainly to deal with contaminated water sources. He also told the provinces to run public awareness campaigns, and he directed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to help high-risk areas prepare.

At the same meeting, Anutin, who is also interior minister, told the Interior Ministry to prepare for flooding in South Thailand and have relief plans ready in advance. He ordered the Public Health Ministry to make sure main hospitals and their intensive care units can keep operating if floods hit.

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The order comes about seven months after Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Phayao were declared emergency disaster zones over hazardous air in April. At that time Chiang Mai had been ranked the world’s most polluted city for five days in a row, with PM2.5 at 131 micrograms per cubic metre against Thailand’s safe limit of 37.5 micrograms.

The prime minister’s instruction tells provinces to enforce the laws that already exist. It does not announce a new provincial burning ban or set dates for one in the coming dry season, so residents and visitors in the north will need to watch for separate announcements from each province.

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