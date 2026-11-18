Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed government agencies to provide clean drinking water to residents affected by arsenic contamination in the Sai River in Chiang Rai, while officials investigate the pollution’s source and potential risks to the food supply.

The Sai River runs along the Thailand-Myanmar border. Recent water tests reportedly detected arsenic levels significantly above safety standards, with ThaiRath reporting concentrations up to 28 times the permitted limit.

The contamination has also affected local water supply operations. The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) reportedly reduced tap water production because of concerns over the river’s water quality and increased turbidity.

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Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has advised residents to avoid direct contact with the river water and sediment. Local communities have also been avoiding fish and other aquatic animals from the river and connected canals as a precaution.

Some residents reportedly stopped using tap water and switched to bottled drinking water, increasing their household expenses.

Anutin, who is attending the ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, instructed relevant officials to arrange clean drinking water for affected communities and monitor tap water quality.

He also asked the PWA to release water-testing results and explain its production process to residents to address concerns about the safety of the local water supply.

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Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit instructed officials from his ministry and the Department of Fisheries to investigate this week whether contaminants have entered the food supply chain.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Yotchanan Wongsawat has also joined the government’s response. He called an urgent meeting with researchers to discuss measures to address the contamination.

The meeting resulted in four proposed measures: installing water filters, distributing portable water-testing kits to residents, constructing check dams to trap contaminated sediment, and developing risk maps to help identify the source and spread of arsenic pollution.

One suspected source is waste from Chinese-owned rare earth mining operations in Myanmar’s Shan State. However, this connection has not been confirmed, and investigations into the source of the contamination are ongoing.

Thai PBS reported on November 18 that Yotchanan had held a private discussion with senior Myanmar officials about the pollution. He reportedly said Thailand was prepared to help address the problem if Myanmar allowed it to do so.

Following the discussion, a delegation from Myanmar’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation is scheduled to meet representatives from Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on November 25 and 26.

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