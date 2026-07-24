Sukhothai family turns tragedy into hope through eye donation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 4:08 PM
1 minute read
Sukhothai family turns tragedy into hope through eye donation | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สภากาชาดไทย Thai Red Cross Society

The family of a five year old girl who died after drowning in a river in Sukhothai province on July 20 donated her eyes to help patients awaiting corneal transplants.

The eye donation was highlighted by the Thai Red Cross Society yesterday, July 23, which paid tribute to Chanchanok “Namnueng” Auayporn and her family for their decision to donate her corneas following her death.

According to the Thai Red Cross Society, Namnueng accidentally fell into the Yom River in Sri Samrong district on July 20. Locals and rescue workers launched a search before locating the child in the river.

Rescuers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before she was taken to hospital. Despite medical efforts, doctors were unable to save her life.

Eye donation after girl's death
Photo via ThaiRath

Following her death, Namnueng’s family chose to donate her eyes so they could help a patient in need of a corneal transplant.

In its statement, the Thai Red Cross Society expressed its condolences to the family and wished Namnueng peace. The organisation also commended the family’s decision, saying the donation would provide hope to others.

The society encouraged people interested in donating their eyes or organs to register through its official website. It added that people of all nationalities can register as donors, provided they meet the required medical criteria.

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Sukhothai girl donates eyes
Photo via ThaiRath

In a similar case reported in January, the family of 24 year old Sergeant Chuangwit “New” Srikham donated his organs after he died from severe brain injuries. The Thai Red Cross Society said his donation had the potential to help up to eight transplant patients.

In January last year, the family of six year old Suphannika “Preem” Thongta also donated her eyes after she died following a battle with cancer.

The family of another Thai boy, 13 year old Patcharaphon Srilert, also donated his organs to others after he died from a brain aneurysm.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 4:08 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.