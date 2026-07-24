Sukhothai family turns tragedy into hope through eye donation

The family of a five year old girl who died after drowning in a river in Sukhothai province on July 20 donated her eyes to help patients awaiting corneal transplants.

The eye donation was highlighted by the Thai Red Cross Society yesterday, July 23, which paid tribute to Chanchanok “Namnueng” Auayporn and her family for their decision to donate her corneas following her death.

According to the Thai Red Cross Society, Namnueng accidentally fell into the Yom River in Sri Samrong district on July 20. Locals and rescue workers launched a search before locating the child in the river.

Rescuers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before she was taken to hospital. Despite medical efforts, doctors were unable to save her life.

Following her death, Namnueng’s family chose to donate her eyes so they could help a patient in need of a corneal transplant.

In its statement, the Thai Red Cross Society expressed its condolences to the family and wished Namnueng peace. The organisation also commended the family’s decision, saying the donation would provide hope to others.

The society encouraged people interested in donating their eyes or organs to register through its official website. It added that people of all nationalities can register as donors, provided they meet the required medical criteria.

In a similar case reported in January, the family of 24 year old Sergeant Chuangwit “New” Srikham donated his organs after he died from severe brain injuries. The Thai Red Cross Society said his donation had the potential to help up to eight transplant patients.

In January last year, the family of six year old Suphannika “Preem” Thongta also donated her eyes after she died following a battle with cancer.

The family of another Thai boy, 13 year old Patcharaphon Srilert, also donated his organs to others after he died from a brain aneurysm.