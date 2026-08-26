Lampang locals convicted of stealing shrimp from overturned truck

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 26, 2026, 5:56 PM
2 minutes read
Lampang locals convicted of stealing shrimp from overturned truck | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Thirty-two locals in Thoen district, Lampang, were sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and fined 10,000 baht after stealing fresh shrimp worth over 300,000 baht from a truck that overturned on March 16.

The incident occurred late at night on March 16, when a fresh shrimp delivery truck operated by a private company suffered a tyre blowout before overturning off the road in Thoen district of Lampang.

A large number of locals went to the scene and collected shrimp that were scattered on the road. The truck driver begged the residents to stop, but they continued collecting the shrimp, prompting the driver to film the incident as evidence.

According to the report on MGR Online, the truck was carrying 120 boxes of fresh shrimp with a combined weight of 1,200 kilogrammes. Only four boxes remained after the incident.

Lampang shrimp theft
Photo via MGR Online

The trucking company and its insurance company subsequently filed a complaint with officers at Thoen Police Station against 32 villagers who took the shrimp without permission.

Police later arranged a mediation meeting between the affected parties and the villagers. The meeting was tense, while the villagers expressed regret and admitted wrongdoing.

One woman reportedly became emotional and cried while apologising. She said they had not intended to cause damage to the company.

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Lampang local punished for stealing shrimp
Photo via MGR Online

A representative of the local group also apologised to the public and accepted responsibility for the incident. They asked for an opportunity to make amends through community service.

Police questioned all 32 villagers, who confessed to taking the shrimp. They were charged with theft at night and theft by snatching in the presence of the owner before the case file was submitted to prosecutors and proceeded to court.

Following the latest update reported today, August 26, the Lampang Provincial Court sentenced all 32 defendants to one year in prison and fined each 20,000 baht.

Locals punished for shrimp theft
Photo via MGR Online

As they pleaded guilty, the court reduced the punishment by half to six months in prison and a 10,000 baht fine for each defendant.

The prison sentences were suspended for two years, and the defendants were placed under probation for one year.

The case serves as a legal reminder that taking property left behind or scattered at an accident scene without permission may constitute an offence.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 26, 2026, 5:56 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.