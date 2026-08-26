Lampang locals convicted of stealing shrimp from overturned truck

Thirty-two locals in Thoen district, Lampang, were sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and fined 10,000 baht after stealing fresh shrimp worth over 300,000 baht from a truck that overturned on March 16.

The incident occurred late at night on March 16, when a fresh shrimp delivery truck operated by a private company suffered a tyre blowout before overturning off the road in Thoen district of Lampang.

A large number of locals went to the scene and collected shrimp that were scattered on the road. The truck driver begged the residents to stop, but they continued collecting the shrimp, prompting the driver to film the incident as evidence.

According to the report on MGR Online, the truck was carrying 120 boxes of fresh shrimp with a combined weight of 1,200 kilogrammes. Only four boxes remained after the incident.

The trucking company and its insurance company subsequently filed a complaint with officers at Thoen Police Station against 32 villagers who took the shrimp without permission.

Police later arranged a mediation meeting between the affected parties and the villagers. The meeting was tense, while the villagers expressed regret and admitted wrongdoing.

One woman reportedly became emotional and cried while apologising. She said they had not intended to cause damage to the company.

A representative of the local group also apologised to the public and accepted responsibility for the incident. They asked for an opportunity to make amends through community service.

Police questioned all 32 villagers, who confessed to taking the shrimp. They were charged with theft at night and theft by snatching in the presence of the owner before the case file was submitted to prosecutors and proceeded to court.

Following the latest update reported today, August 26, the Lampang Provincial Court sentenced all 32 defendants to one year in prison and fined each 20,000 baht.

As they pleaded guilty, the court reduced the punishment by half to six months in prison and a 10,000 baht fine for each defendant.

The prison sentences were suspended for two years, and the defendants were placed under probation for one year.

The case serves as a legal reminder that taking property left behind or scattered at an accident scene without permission may constitute an offence.

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