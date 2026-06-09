Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy, injures his parents

A drunk driver, reported to be a former assistant village headman, crashed his pickup truck on a road in Lampang province, killing a two year old boy and injuring his parents yesterday, June 8.

Police from Mueang Lampang Police Station and rescue workers were called to Phahon Yothin Lampang-Ngao Road at around 1.50pm, where a family of three was hit during the incident.

The mother suffered a broken left leg, while the father sustained multiple injuries. Their young son was critically injured and reportedly stopped breathing at the scene. Rescue workers performed CPR and restored his pulse before transferring him to Lampang Hospital.

The crash involved a black pickup truck, a white sedan and a delivery truck. Witnesses told police the pickup was being driven erratically before it collided with a sedan parked outside a roadside coffee shop. The force of the impact pushed the sedan into the family, who were walking nearby.

Police identified the driver of the pickup as a 57 year old former assistant village headman, Date. According to witness accounts reported by MGR Online, the suspect refused an alcohol test at the scene but admitted to consuming alcohol before driving. His home is a few kilometres away from the crash site.

MGR Online reported that the son sustained severe internal injuries and significant blood loss. Due to this, doctors reportedly could not perform an X-ray. The medical team informed the family that the boy had a slim chance of survival.

Despite their best efforts, the medical team was unable to save the boy’s life. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 2 am today, June 9. His parents are now in a stable condition.

The pickup driver was also injured and hospitalised, and police requested a blood alcohol test. Officers said the accused could face charges of reckless driving causing death, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

A local bar owner told Channel 7 that the injured father worked as a singer at the venue. The couple had reportedly been trying to have a child for several years.