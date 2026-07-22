14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang

A 14 year old schoolgirl died after a pickup truck allegedly driven by a drunk former school director collided with her motorcycle in Lampang on the evening of July 20.

Police were called to the scene at about 8.30pm outside a petrol station in Na Khrua subdistrict, Mae Tha district. Medical staff from Mae Tha Hospital and rescue workers also attended.

Officers found a grey pickup parked on the roadside with severe damage to the front left side. The front bumper and headlight assembly had detached, while the windscreen was cracked from the impact.

A white motorcycle was found overturned nearby and was extensively damaged, with debris scattered across the road.

The rider, identified only as 14 year old A, a student in the area, was found dead at the scene. Police carried out an initial examination before transferring her body to the forensic department at Lampang Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Police closed the road while officers documented the scene and recorded evidence as part of their investigation.

Officers then questioned the pickup driver, a 63 year old former school director. A breath test allegedly found a blood alcohol level of 171 milligrams %.

The accused was charged with drink driving and reckless driving causing death. Investigators are continuing to collect evidence from the scene before proceeding with legal action.

Elsewhere, a local election candidate in Phetchabun province found himself at the centre of a scandal after allegedly being involved in a five-vehicle collision while intoxicated.

The man was found with his blood alcohol content (BAC) measured at 341 milligrammes per cent, well above the legal limit. As a result, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.