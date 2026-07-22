14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 22, 2026, 11:13 AM
1 minute read
14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Mae Tha Rescue Association

A 14 year old schoolgirl died after a pickup truck allegedly driven by a drunk former school director collided with her motorcycle in Lampang on the evening of July 20.

Police were called to the scene at about 8.30pm outside a petrol station in Na Khrua subdistrict, Mae Tha district. Medical staff from Mae Tha Hospital and rescue workers also attended.

Officers found a grey pickup parked on the roadside with severe damage to the front left side. The front bumper and headlight assembly had detached, while the windscreen was cracked from the impact.

A white motorcycle was found overturned nearby and was extensively damaged, with debris scattered across the road.

Police charged an alleged drunk driver after a 14 year old girl was killed when a pickup truck collided with her motorcycle in Lampang.
Photo via Mae Tha Rescue Association
Police charged an alleged drunk driver after a 14 year old girl was killed when a pickup truck collided with her motorcycle in Lampang.
Photo via Mae Tha Rescue Association

The rider, identified only as 14 year old A, a student in the area, was found dead at the scene. Police carried out an initial examination before transferring her body to the forensic department at Lampang Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Police closed the road while officers documented the scene and recorded evidence as part of their investigation.

Officers then questioned the pickup driver, a 63 year old former school director. A breath test allegedly found a blood alcohol level of 171 milligrams %.

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The accused was charged with drink driving and reckless driving causing death. Investigators are continuing to collect evidence from the scene before proceeding with legal action.

Police charged an alleged drunk driver after a 14 year old girl was killed when a pickup truck collided with her motorcycle in Lampang.
Photo via Mae Tha Rescue Association

Elsewhere, a local election candidate in Phetchabun province found himself at the centre of a scandal after allegedly being involved in a five-vehicle collision while intoxicated.

The man was found with his blood alcohol content (BAC) measured at 341 milligrammes per cent, well above the legal limit. As a result, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 22, 2026, 11:13 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.