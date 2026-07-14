Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school

An 11 year old schoolboy stabbed a classmate with a pair of scissors at a private school in Lampang on Friday, July 10.

The injured child’s mother spoke to Channel 8, alleging that the family of the other student, who launched the attack on her son, had not contacted her or accepted responsibility following the incident.

According to the mother, the attack took place inside a classroom during a group activity. Her son sustained injuries to his hand and leg, requiring 16 stitches, and lost a significant amount of blood.

The injured boy told reporters that the class had been divided into groups for an activity assigned by a teacher. He alleged that he wrote the other student’s name on a behaviour report because the classmate was talking loudly, not participating in the activity and failing to help the group complete its task.

According to the boy, the classmate then approached him carrying a pair of scissors and stabbed him repeatedly in the thigh and hand while threatening to kill him.

The boy’s mother said her son is a school football player who has won several competitions. She added that his injuries prevented him from competing in an important tournament on July 11.

She also alleged that neither the other child’s parents nor the school had initially explained what support or compensation would be provided.

The mother said she filed a complaint with Lampang Police Station. She further claimed that the other child’s family expressed dissatisfaction after learning of the complaint, prompting her to speak publicly because she was concerned her son might not receive justice.

After the case received public attention, the school director and relevant government officials visited the injured student and his family.

The school said the other student’s family had agreed to compensate the injured child and was cooperating with the school to resolve the matter.

The director also said the school would review its classroom safety measures and reconsider the reporting system used in the classrooms, saying it could contribute to conflict between students.