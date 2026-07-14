Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 11:46 AM
1 minute read
Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school
Photo via MGR Online

An 11 year old schoolboy stabbed a classmate with a pair of scissors at a private school in Lampang on Friday, July 10.

The injured child’s mother spoke to Channel 8, alleging that the family of the other student, who launched the attack on her son, had not contacted her or accepted responsibility following the incident.

According to the mother, the attack took place inside a classroom during a group activity. Her son sustained injuries to his hand and leg, requiring 16 stitches, and lost a significant amount of blood.

The injured boy told reporters that the class had been divided into groups for an activity assigned by a teacher. He alleged that he wrote the other student’s name on a behaviour report because the classmate was talking loudly, not participating in the activity and failing to help the group complete its task.

Schoolboy stabbed in Lampang
Photo via Channel 8

According to the boy, the classmate then approached him carrying a pair of scissors and stabbed him repeatedly in the thigh and hand while threatening to kill him.

The boy’s mother said her son is a school football player who has won several competitions. She added that his injuries prevented him from competing in an important tournament on July 11.

She also alleged that neither the other child’s parents nor the school had initially explained what support or compensation would be provided.

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The mother said she filed a complaint with Lampang Police Station. She further claimed that the other child’s family expressed dissatisfaction after learning of the complaint, prompting her to speak publicly because she was concerned her son might not receive justice.

Stabbing in Lampang school
Photo via Channel 8

After the case received public attention, the school director and relevant government officials visited the injured student and his family.

The school said the other student’s family had agreed to compensate the injured child and was cooperating with the school to resolve the matter.

The director also said the school would review its classroom safety measures and reconsider the reporting system used in the classrooms, saying it could contribute to conflict between students.

School football player stabbed by classmate
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวด่วนนครลำปาง

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 11:46 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.