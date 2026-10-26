11 Thai sakura cut without permit at Chiang Mai viewpoint

Police have identified seven people after a volunteer clean-up left 15 trees cut down without permission at a popular Doi Pui tourist viewpoint in Chiang Mai. Among them were 11 Thai sakura trees planted by villagers more than 20 years ago to honour King Rama IX.

The trees stood at the site marking King Rama IX’s visit to Ban Hmong Doi Pui, beside the pavilion he used while working in the area, inside Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. Residents feared their loss would affect the area’s appeal during the cool-season flowering period.

Park officers found that chainsaws had been used to cut down 11 wild Himalayan cherry trees, commonly known as Thai sakura, along with two golden shower trees, an Indian yellow trumpet tree and a Cook pine.

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The trees had been cut into 46 sections of timber. Villagers complained to provincial officials, prompting park officers to file a police complaint on October 22 over suspected violations of national park and forestry laws.

The cutting took place during a clean-up involving approximately 40 to 50 volunteers.

Park officers said they had verbally permitted the group to clean and improve the pavilion grounds, but had not authorised any tree cutting.

According to Thai media reports, members of the group explained that the trees obstructed views of the pavilion and that falling leaves made the area look untidy.

They reportedly intended to replace the trees with flowers, apologised to park officers and maintained that they had not intended to cause damage.

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Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered national park officials to work with police to investigate the incident.

On October 25, the Department of National Parks announced that seven people had been identified through photographs and video footage.

Police believe five to 10 people may have directly participated in cutting the trees, rather than the entire volunteer group.

Investigators returned to Doi Pui today, October 26, to collect further evidence and establish who organised the activity and instructed participants to remove the trees.

No arrests or formal charges have been confirmed.

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