Volunteer engineers to carry out Ubon Ratchathani assessments following flooding | The Thaiger

North East

Volunteer engineers to carry out Ubon Ratchathani assessments following flooding

May Taylor

Published

3 hours ago 

on

Volunteer engineers to carry out Ubon Ratchathani assessments following flooding

A team of volunteer engineers from The Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) are in Ubon Ratchathani to carry out building assessments following the record flooding that devastated the region.

The Nation reports that the engineers will examine buildings damaged by the flood waters and provide residents with advice so that they can try to rebuild their lives.

Thanet Weerasiri, Chairman the Engineering Institute says hundreds of homes have been destroyed in Ubon Ratchathani, with thousands of others left badly damaged and residents also suffering in places like Yasothon, Roi Et and Si Sa Ket.

“In Ubon Ratchathani alone, over 400 residences were destroyed and 5,000 were partially damaged, and many people haven’t been able to return to their homes. Volunteers with experience in engineering will check building structures and give victims advice on how to resume their normal lives.”

The Nation reports that volunteers will carry checklists as they examine structural and facility soundness, moving from floor to floor as well as noting the surrounding terrain.

The EIT will then process the images, messages and videos submitted by volunteers via a phone application, as well as live weather satellite images.

Once the data has been processed, it will be fed back to the volunteer engineers so they can advise homeowners as to whether or not a structure can be safely repaired and eventually lived in once more.

SOURCE: The Nation

North East Thailand

North East

Mother of boy killed in Thailand’s war on drugs petitions Supreme Court to investigate acquittal of police officers

May Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Mother of boy killed in Thailand's war on drugs petitions Supreme Court to investigate acquittal of police officers

PHOTO: Freestocks.org/Unsplash

The mother of 17 year old Kittisap Thitboonkrong, who died during the war on drugs introduced 14 years ago by then PM Thaksin Shinawatra, is asking the Supreme Court to investigate how 6 police officers charged with his murder came to be acquitted last year.

In July 2004, Mr Kittisap was in police custody as a suspect in a robbery, when he was allegedly escorted from the station in Kalasin, north-east Thailand, in the company of six police officers. He was later found hanged in a farmhouse in the neighbouring province of Roi Et.

Six Kalasin police officers were arrested and charged with murder and the concealment of a body.

On July 30, 2012, three of the officers were sentenced to death by the Court of First Instance. A fourth officer was sentenced to life imprisonment, a fifth to 7 years’ imprisonment, and a sixth was acquitted.

A subsequent appeal hearing upheld the death sentence for two of the officers but commuted the sentence for the third to 50 years imprisonment. It also reduced the life sentence and the 7 year sentence to 5 years each, while overturning the verdict on the officer who was acquitted, sentencing him to life in prison.

However, on October 11 last year, a Supreme Court hearing acquitted all six officers due to insufficient evidence.

Now the victim’s mother, Pikul Promchan, has written to Salaikate Wattanaphan, President of the Supreme Court, asking him to look again at that decision. She points out that there was both enough evidence and sufficient number of witnesses to prove the officers killed her son and that he died while in police custody.

Mrs Pikul points out that due to the testimony of one witness being described as unlikely, the Supreme Court had decided all other witnesses were not credible, thereby coming down on the side of the accused officers. The victim’s mother also questions the validity of the verdict as it was only signed by two of the three Supreme Court judges.

Around 2,500 people were killed in the ruthless war on drugs, with widespread allegations that many of its victims were innocent of any involvement with drugs and were instead killed by corrupt police officers for other reasons.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Environment

5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall

PHOTO: One of the elephants spotted on Saturday before disappearing in the forest – AFP

Sending up the video-enabled drones at the Khao Yai National Park, north east of Bangkok, has spotted five more dead elephants. Park officials are still working out how to retrieve the bodies of six others dead elephants in the same area after a herd stumbled into a ravine over the weekend. The area where the elephants died is in Pak Phli district of Nakhon Nayok.

The five additional elephant bodies were located near the Haew Narok waterfall close to the same location where six others were found on Saturday.

The total of eleven dead elephants is one of the biggest losses to Thailand’s wild elephant population in a national park on record. Officials believe all were from the same herd. The reason the herd plunged into the ravine remains unknown although authorities speculated a younger elephant may have strayed and the older elephants were rushing to save it.

A huge net, capable of handling weights up to 40 tonne, has been erected further downstream in case the bodies are washed further down the ravine. They are trying to prevent the rotting bodies from polluting the downstream reservoir. Authorities also want to examine the beasts to try and find more clues about the incident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall

MAP: Google Maps

Environment

Nakhon Nayok nuclear reactor project is opposed by locals

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Nakhon Nayok nuclear reactor project is opposed by locals

“The residents say that there is a suspicion that the project might not be transparent and the previous two hearings did not involve all stakeholders.”

PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Residents in Nakhon Nayok province, inner north-east Thailand, are camping in front of the Thailand Nuclear Technology Institute in Ongkharak district. They are opposing the institute’s plan to construct a 20 megawatt nuclear reactor on its compound.

The anti-nuclear protesters are demanding a meeting with the executives of the institute for an explanation about the project and to express their concern over public safety regarding the location of nuclear waste storage.

One of the residents, members of the Khon Rak Nakhon Nayok Natural Heritage resident’s group, told Thai PBS that the location of the reactor was unsuitable because it is close to the Nakhon Nayok River and is on flat land, which is vulnerable to flooding and is not in compliance with guidelines set by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Thai PBS World reports that two public hearings were held, to allow local people to air their opinions on the project. The residents say that there is a suspicion that the project might not be transparent and the previous two hearings did not involve all stakeholders.

They also point out the risk of corruption in the 16 billion baht project, after the previous plan to build a 10 megawatt reactor became tainted with irregularities, and eventually scrapped.

The nuclear reactor is intended for use in medical, agricultural and industrial research, according to the Thailand Nuclear Technology Institute.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Trending