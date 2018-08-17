Connect with us

North East

Police ‘good nature’ is actually a really bad idea

4 hours ago

In a bizarre piece of policing and an even more bizarre reaction on social media, Thai Rath has posted some video of traffic police tying a band of cloth around a father and daughter who were stopped at a checkpoint – neither with motorbike helmets.

The video was posted on the Facebook page of police in the north-east with a policeman tying a cloth and using a cord to secure a little girl to her dad on a motorcycle.

The cops had seen the father riding with one hand and holding onto his daughter with the other. The Ban Klang police in Nakorn Panom decided this was unsafe unsafe and pulled him over at a checkpoint.

But rather than fine him Thai Rath reports that they helped out with the ad hoc “safety harness”. They then advised the father to get helmets and waved him cheerily on his way.

The Thai Rath report says that public comment on the story was praiseworthy for the police.

Three things…

• The father should have been fined for not wearing a helmet and not having his young daughter wear one as well.
• The policeman’s display of good nature provided a momentary giggle for netizens but was a very dangerous idea and should have a caveat NOT to do this in real life.
• ‘Public comment was praiseworthy’. The public should have been outraged, especially after a week when a near record number of people have died on Thai roads, mostly motorcycle accidents.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

วันนี้ สภ.บ้านกลางตั้งด่าน พบ พ่อลูกคู่นึง มาจาก อ.นาแก จะไปกีดยางที่ อ.ท่าอุเทน คุณพ่อขับรถมือเดียว มืออีกข้างโอบกอดลูกสาวไว้กลัวจะตกรถ สวป.สภ.บ้านกลาง พบจึงเรียกให้หยุดรถ และได้หาเชือกหาผ้ามาผูกน้องไว้กับเอวคุณพ่อ หลังจากนั้นได้ว่ากล่าวตักเตือนให้หาหมวกนิรภัยมาใส่ เพราะแบบนี้ผิดกฎจราจร หลังจากแนะนำและว่ากล่าวตักเตือนตามข้อกฎหมายแล้วจึงปล่อยไป #ขอให้เดินทางโดยสวัสดิภาพครับ

Posted by สถานีตำรวจภูธรบ้านกลาง จังหวัดนครพนม on Wednesday, August 15, 2018

National

Weather and dam authorities say they’re ready for the impact of Bebinca

8 hours ago

August 17, 2018

Authorities say they’re well prepared for tropical storm Bebinca, with emergency response teams in full readiness and, importantly, with water levels being lowered in every dam in the storm’s path, leaving room for greater water inflows.

The Meteorological Department issued warnings yesterday saying the storm will bring heavy downpours throughout the upper regions of Thailand and may trigger flash floods in some areas today and tomorrow.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) and Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said they were prepared for the approaching storm and were confident that Bebinca’s impact would be limited.

Bebinca is forecast to make landfall in north Vietnam today, before moving westward to northern Laos and weakening into a tropical depression tomorrow. Even though Thailand is not in the storm’s direct path, the system will have an impact nationwide until tomorrow.

The TMD say that the storm would bring a very large volume of precipitation to the upper part of the country, especially in the North and Northeast, while also empowering the monsoon and so causing heavier than usual rain in the South, West and East of the Kingdom.

The Irrigation Department are assuring people living downstream of north-eastern dams that the department was properly managing the water in all reservoirs to relieve the flood situation and prevent overflowing dams, as well as to prevent major disasters.

SOURCE: The Nation

North East

New Ferrari slams into tree in Korat

23 hours ago

August 16, 2018

Been a bad week if you’re a supercar owner in Thailand.

Photos from Daily News show a red plate Ferrari that collided with the back of an 18 wheel truck on the Friendship Highway (Mitraphap) in the Si Khiw area of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The accident also involved a Chevrolet car that ended up under the truck in the roadside ditch.

The Ferrari hit a tree and was shown almost totally wrecked.

Daily News reports that four people were taken to hospital with injuries – two from the Ferrari and two from the white Chevrolet.

The accident happened in rain and slippery conditions shortly after 4pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday). Police believe that the Ferrari was unable to brake in time. The accident caused serious traffic build-up in the area of the Lamtakhong dam.

On Monday a McLaren was back-ended by a black pick-up in Chonburi causing minor damage.

SOURCE: Daily News

North East

Good news from dams in the north-east

1 week ago

August 7, 2018

Whilst provinces bordering the Mekong River, and areas in Phetchaburi downstream of the hillside dams, are all under threat from flooding at the moment, the situation is a lot better in the lower north-east provinces. The Irrigation department has issued assurances today about the water situation covering some 77 dams in the region.

The Nation reports that 77 reservoirs in the lower north-east are stable and able to accommodate much more water. The Thai Irrigation Department has reported on the good news today, dispelling fears of dams collapsing.

Wiwat Thitirat-asawa, director of the Regional Irrigation Office 8 water management division says the situation in Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram with its Lam Nang Rong Dam and Nakhon Ratchasima, which has five large dams – Lam Takhlong, Mun Bon, Lam Sae, Lam Phra Phloeng and Lam Plai Mat are all under control and able accommodate more water.

Wiwat said the six large dams held a combined 600 million cubic metres of water and were overall at 53 per cent capacity, so there was ample room for more. He said his office was carefully managing the water levels to ensure a sufficient supply for the dry season.

The 70 medium-sized reservoirs in the region were under 80 per cent capacity, Wiwat said.

The Lam Chiang Krai Reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima reached 101 per cent capacity last week. So, officials conducted surveys downstream from Lam Chiang Krai, arranged for impeding dikes to be demolished and released water at 600 cubic metres per second to bring the reservoir down to 88 per cent capacity. No farmland was affected, he said.

STORY: The Nation

