Police ‘good nature’ is actually a really bad idea

In a bizarre piece of policing and an even more bizarre reaction on social media, Thai Rath has posted some video of traffic police tying a band of cloth around a father and daughter who were stopped at a checkpoint – neither with motorbike helmets.

The video was posted on the Facebook page of police in the north-east with a policeman tying a cloth and using a cord to secure a little girl to her dad on a motorcycle.

The cops had seen the father riding with one hand and holding onto his daughter with the other. The Ban Klang police in Nakorn Panom decided this was unsafe unsafe and pulled him over at a checkpoint.

But rather than fine him Thai Rath reports that they helped out with the ad hoc “safety harness”. They then advised the father to get helmets and waved him cheerily on his way.

The Thai Rath report says that public comment on the story was praiseworthy for the police.

Three things…

• The father should have been fined for not wearing a helmet and not having his young daughter wear one as well.

• The policeman’s display of good nature provided a momentary giggle for netizens but was a very dangerous idea and should have a caveat NOT to do this in real life.

• ‘Public comment was praiseworthy’. The public should have been outraged, especially after a week when a near record number of people have died on Thai roads, mostly motorcycle accidents.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

วันนี้ สภ.บ้านกลางตั้งด่าน พบ พ่อลูกคู่นึง มาจาก อ.นาแก จะไปกีดยางที่ อ.ท่าอุเทน คุณพ่อขับรถมือเดียว มืออีกข้างโอบกอดลูกสาวไว้กลัวจะตกรถ สวป.สภ.บ้านกลาง พบจึงเรียกให้หยุดรถ และได้หาเชือกหาผ้ามาผูกน้องไว้กับเอวคุณพ่อ หลังจากนั้นได้ว่ากล่าวตักเตือนให้หาหมวกนิรภัยมาใส่ เพราะแบบนี้ผิดกฎจราจร หลังจากแนะนำและว่ากล่าวตักเตือนตามข้อกฎหมายแล้วจึงปล่อยไป #ขอให้เดินทางโดยสวัสดิภาพครับ Posted by สถานีตำรวจภูธรบ้านกลาง จังหวัดนครพนม on Wednesday, August 15, 2018

SOURCE: Thai Rath