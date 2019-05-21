Connect with us

North East

Mother disappears after abandoning newborn in rubber plantation

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mother disappears after abandoning newborn in rubber plantation | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

A mother is on the run after delivering her own baby boy in a hut on a Loei rubber plantation yesterday, just a day before her husband, who was in custody for two years, was to be released. Loei is in far north-east Thailand near the Laos border.

The baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found by local villagers in a rubber plantation hut near Ban None Sawan village in Tambon Khao Luang in Wang Saphung district at 2pm yesterday.

The baby was rushed to the district hospital and forwarded to Loei Hospital.

The chief of the Wang Saphung police station says police learned that the mother is a 38 year old local resident of the village. Her house is about four kilometres from the spot where the baby was found.

Police say the mother disappeared after the delivery apparently because she feared her husband would harm her. Police hope to arrest the mother and charge her with abandoning and endangering a baby, whilst putting her in contact with local welfare services.

Her sister-in-law, ‘Yingyai’ (not her real name), told police that the mother already has four children, with the eldest 12 years old and the youngest 2 years.

Her husband was jailed two years ago and released today. Yingyai said her sister-in-law’s stomach did not grow large and so her pregnancy was not noticed until last month.

SOURCE: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

North East

5,000 Buriram citizens register for medical marijuana possession

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

May 19, 2019

By

5,000 Buriram citizens register for medical marijuana possession | The Thaiger

by Tanakorn Sangiam

The 90 day registration period for persons in possession of marijuana, without facing prosecution, end this Tuesday, May 21. 5,000+ persons in Buriram, north-east Thailand, have already registered their possession during this period. A community seminar on marijuana planting and management also took place yesterday to prepare Buriram province as a key manufacturer of medical marijuana.

About 250 people comprising of public health officials, agricultural officials, and community enterprises today joined a seminar on marijuana planting and management for medical usage. The seminar was aimed for participants to further distribute the knowledge on systematic medical marijuana planting and manufacturing management to help promote income distribution in local communities, specifically some 3,000 community enterprises in 23 districts in Buriram province.

These community enterprises will then be evaluated for their preparedness, and will be determined by the Food and Drugs Administration whether Buriram province is ready to become a key medical marijuana manufacturer of the country.

Talking about the end of the moratorium for persons in possession of marijuana, Buriram Provincial Public Health Official Withit Saruesadeechaikul said some 5,000 persons had so far registered as possessors – 2,000 villagers in the Buriram province and 20% of registered possessors being cancer patients.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Continue Reading

North East

Two construction workers win big in the National Lottery

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 days ago

on

May 18, 2019

By

Two construction workers win big in the National Lottery | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Daily News

Two Thai construction workers have won big in this week’s national lottery. Two wins but two very different methods used to select the winning number, 926526.

Wathida Trinet had been visiting Khon Kaen but works in Wang Noi to the north of Bangkok, according to Daily News. There she noticed a gecko clambering over the house number “526” and decided to buy a ticket including that number. She won a whopping 6 million baht thanks to the gecko.

Meanwhile in the north-east 65 year old Charlerm Hettakhu says that a lottery vendor came to his building site to sell the remaining few lottery tickets. He says he could just afford two from a set of three as he only had 200 baht at the time.

He scored a tidy 12 million win. In that case it was just pure luck… “they were the only tickets she had,” he said.

SOURCE: Daily News

Continue Reading

North East

15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 days ago

on

May 16, 2019

By

15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive | The Thaiger

A 15 year old girl is now in protective custody in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east of Bangkok, just one day after her newly-born baby boy survived being buried alive in a local field.

A villager found the baby in a cassava plantation about one kilometre from Ban Nong Kham village in Tambon Thalad on Wednesday. The infant was taken to the village before being sent to the district hospital.

41 year old Usa Nisaikha says he was herding cows near the plantation when he heard a dog barking and a baby crying. He said he ran to the spot and found the dog clawing at the ground and noticed a baby’s leg sticking up from the ground. He said he dug the baby out of the ground and carried him to the village.

Police conducted an investigation and learned that a 15 year old girl living near the spot had bought an unusual amount of sanitary napkins. When police questioned her she admitted she gave birth to the boy and buried him for fear that her father would find out and punish her.

Nakhon Ratchasima’s governor Wichian Chantharanothai and Trairat Witthayanumart, the chief of the Chumpuang district, visited the baby at Chumpuang Hospital. Trairat said the baby is healthy. He said that the girl’s parents have sought permission to take care of the baby after he is released from hospital.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 day ago

“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ภาคอีสาน1 day ago

ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว1 day ago

ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 days ago

“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 days ago

สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์ | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 days ago

เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว4 days ago

คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย5 days ago

ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย5 days ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 625 days ago

“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ1 week ago

ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]

Trending