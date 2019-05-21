Mother disappears after abandoning newborn in rubber plantation | The Thaiger

North East
Mother disappears after abandoning newborn in rubber plantation
FILE PHOTO
A mother is on the run after delivering her own baby boy in a hut on a Loei rubber plantation yesterday, just a day before her husband, who was in custody for two years, was to be released. Loei is in far north-east Thailand near the Laos border.
The baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found by local villagers in a rubber plantation hut near Ban None Sawan village in Tambon Khao Luang in Wang Saphung district at 2pm yesterday.
The baby was rushed to the district hospital and forwarded to Loei Hospital.
The chief of the Wang Saphung police station says police learned that the mother is a 38 year old local resident of the village. Her house is about four kilometres from the spot where the baby was found.
Police say the mother disappeared after the delivery apparently because she feared her husband would harm her. Police hope to arrest the mother and charge her with abandoning and endangering a baby, whilst putting her in contact with local welfare services.
Her sister-in-law, ‘Yingyai’ (not her real name), told police that the mother already has four children, with the eldest 12 years old and the youngest 2 years.
Her husband was jailed two years ago and released today. Yingyai said her sister-in-law’s stomach did not grow large and so her pregnancy was not noticed until last month.
SOURCE: The Nation
SOURCE: The Nation
North East
5,000 Buriram citizens register for medical marijuana possession
by Tanakorn Sangiam
The 90 day registration period for persons in possession of marijuana, without facing prosecution, end this Tuesday, May 21. 5,000+ persons in Buriram, north-east Thailand, have already registered their possession during this period. A community seminar on marijuana planting and management also took place yesterday to prepare Buriram province as a key manufacturer of medical marijuana.
About 250 people comprising of public health officials, agricultural officials, and community enterprises today joined a seminar on marijuana planting and management for medical usage. The seminar was aimed for participants to further distribute the knowledge on systematic medical marijuana planting and manufacturing management to help promote income distribution in local communities, specifically some 3,000 community enterprises in 23 districts in Buriram province.
These community enterprises will then be evaluated for their preparedness, and will be determined by the Food and Drugs Administration whether Buriram province is ready to become a key medical marijuana manufacturer of the country.
Talking about the end of the moratorium for persons in possession of marijuana, Buriram Provincial Public Health Official Withit Saruesadeechaikul said some 5,000 persons had so far registered as possessors – 2,000 villagers in the Buriram province and 20% of registered possessors being cancer patients.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
North East
Two construction workers win big in the National Lottery
PHOTO: Daily News
Two Thai construction workers have won big in this week’s national lottery. Two wins but two very different methods used to select the winning number, 926526.
Wathida Trinet had been visiting Khon Kaen but works in Wang Noi to the north of Bangkok, according to Daily News. There she noticed a gecko clambering over the house number “526” and decided to buy a ticket including that number. She won a whopping 6 million baht thanks to the gecko.
Meanwhile in the north-east 65 year old Charlerm Hettakhu says that a lottery vendor came to his building site to sell the remaining few lottery tickets. He says he could just afford two from a set of three as he only had 200 baht at the time.
He scored a tidy 12 million win. In that case it was just pure luck… “they were the only tickets she had,” he said.
SOURCE: Daily News
North East
15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive
A 15 year old girl is now in protective custody in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east of Bangkok, just one day after her newly-born baby boy survived being buried alive in a local field.
A villager found the baby in a cassava plantation about one kilometre from Ban Nong Kham village in Tambon Thalad on Wednesday. The infant was taken to the village before being sent to the district hospital.
41 year old Usa Nisaikha says he was herding cows near the plantation when he heard a dog barking and a baby crying. He said he ran to the spot and found the dog clawing at the ground and noticed a baby’s leg sticking up from the ground. He said he dug the baby out of the ground and carried him to the village.
Police conducted an investigation and learned that a 15 year old girl living near the spot had bought an unusual amount of sanitary napkins. When police questioned her she admitted she gave birth to the boy and buried him for fear that her father would find out and punish her.
Nakhon Ratchasima’s governor Wichian Chantharanothai and Trairat Witthayanumart, the chief of the Chumpuang district, visited the baby at Chumpuang Hospital. Trairat said the baby is healthy. He said that the girl’s parents have sought permission to take care of the baby after he is released from hospital.
SOURCE: The Nation
